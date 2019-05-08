If the person cannot love his country, then he could not love other people - Nazarbayev

President Nursultan Nazarbayev told about the role of business at the expanded session of the Political Council of the Nur Otan party.





In this year, we train people to do business, to work with businessmen. Once they like sell, provide anything, their services. Others have already become rich doing it, we need it much. Stability of our country depends on business. So, that everyone can run his business, and he could live well, as well as have a nice house. It also implies the stability of the law, as well as love to the motherland. If the person cannot love his country, then he could not love other people. We try our best to make running business profitable in our country," said the President.





Once people make profits, then the country will have stability. For instance, Germany – the 4th economy in the world, 90% of the economy are small- and medium-sized enterprises, in the US – 60-70% are small enterprises. In 2016, this figure felt in our country, the prices felt down. But, it does not relate to the business. The price for oil reduces, as well as for iron. And, if one cannot manage one thing, he moves to another. The system is flexible. People should do deeds. Today, if the person does the business hence he is doing well," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.





We note today the expanded session of the Political Council of the Nur Otan party is being held.





We remind that Nursultan Nazarbayev has publicly signed the amendments to the legislation on improving the regulation of entrepreneurship.





The head of state called on all Kazakhstan citizens to work hard.





It is good that it is being adopted in the moment when we pass the Five Social Initiatives. Now, the construction of mortgage-based housing for families in need is held, as well as the construction of dormitories for students, increase of micro loans is being provided. All of this is great possibilities for business, including the privatization of facilities, denationalization. Therefore, I once again call on all Kazakhstan citizens to run a business. Nowadays, those who work can get mortgage-based housing, as well as the opportunity get education in universities, and increase well-being of one’s family and life. Under all conditions within Kazakhstan, one who works cannot live poor," said the President.









