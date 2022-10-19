This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Igor Rogov reports to President on Human Rights Commission’s work
Environmental cooperation council may be created within CICA
It means if the conference takes place, an environmental cooperation council of Asia will be established. All this contributes to the emergence of new structures, and finally the CICA may embark on a new level," Kairat Sarybay added.
Kazakhstan holds talks with UAE, Saudi Arabia and France on RES projects implementation
The share of RES in the total electric power generation is 3.7%. The total amount of investments attracted to the RES sector hit 1trln tenge," the Minister said.
Meanwhile, we plan to commission additional 48 RES projects with the total capacity exceeding 850MWt," he added.
Kazakhstan and Vatican celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations
Head of State receives new Kazakh Ambassador to Great Britain
UNA, IOFS Sign Memorandum of Cooperation
CICA likely to create environmental cooperation council
It is suggested to build the CICA environmental cooperation council," CICA secretary general Kairat Sarybai said.
During the summit Head of State initiated founding the standing cooperation council, to hold an ecological conference in 2024. If the conference takes place the Asian environmental cooperation council will be built. All this contributes to the development of new structures, and as a result the organization will embark on a new level," he told the press conference.
Turkmenistan President got acquainted with AIFC activities
43 intl observers accredited for early presidential election in Kazakhstan
