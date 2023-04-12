10.04.2023, 14:45 17141
Ilham Aliyev starts official visit to Kazakhstan
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, Kazinform reports.
Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is set to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on April 10 at the invitation of his Kazakh counterpart President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The two leaders are expected to meet in narrow and extended format to focus on the key issues of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan strategic partnership.
Silk Way TV Channel will air live Ilham Aliyev’s greeting ceremony at the Akorda presidential residence and his meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The live broadcast is scheduled to start at 14:50 pm Astana time. Expert of the Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP) Ersulnat Zhanseitov and Jibek Joly TV host Ainur Imangali will commentate the ceremony in English.
11.04.2023, 13:16 6026
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
On April 10, UNDP Resident Representative Katarzyna Wawiernia met with Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Zulfiya Suleimenova.
The parties compared notes on the main areas of cooperation under the current 2021-2025 Country Programme, that contribute to strengthening the country's resilience to climate change, advancing "green" economy instruments, and promoting investment in the sustainable use and conservation of Kazakhstan's natural resources and ecosystems, Kazinform cites the official website of the UNDP in Kazakhstan.
During the meeting, the UNDP Resident Representative highlighted that UNDP welcomes the Government's decision to become carbon-neutral by 2060 and congratulated on the adoption of this important visionary document. Ms. Wawiernia also mentioned that to achieve this ambitious goal private funding is critical. UNDP has been testing catalytic and innovative instruments such as carbon offsets, green subsidies, green loan guarantees, green bonds, etc. to crowd in private investment in green and just energy transition, biodiversity conservation and sustainable development.
Ms. Suleimenova thanked UNDP for the technical support provided to the Government during the previous climate COPs’ preparations and negotiations and mentioned that this year the President is planning to attend the COP28 in Dubai to pledge a commitment towards carbon neutral and climate-resilient future.
Continued joint programming under GEF, GCF, bilateral donors and government cost-sharing agreements was also discussed among the priority agenda items. This included several important areas such as National Adaptation Planning, regional Aral Sea project, the integrated programme for Caspian Sea, re-introduction of Turan Tiger and the next-generation small grants programme.
The parties also discussed potential funding opportunities through the Paris Agreement mechanisms. One of these is the "Joint Crediting Mechanism" (JCM), a new tool for achieving countries' climate commitments, which was discussed by Japanese officials and the Kazakh delegation during a recent UNDP-supported study tour to Japan. Ms. Wawiernia confirmed that UNDP is ready to take the lead in developing appropriate institutional arrangements, protocols, and regulatory framework to help Kazakhstan access carbon markets.
UNDP has been part of the country’s development progress since early independence having implemented more than 200 projects worth over US$200 million on the national, regional and local levels in a wide array of areas: from improving irrigation networks to sustainable forest management, from piloting a community policing model to digital transformation of the civil service system for better service delivery to the public. Presently, UNDP’s activity in the country is guided by the Country Programme, aligned with the national development priorities.
11.04.2023, 09:17 6136
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
It is the record high for the past 10 years
In 2022 Kazakhstan attracted a record high amount of foreign direct investments of 28 billion dollars that is 17.7% more compared to 2021 with 23.8 billion dollars.
It is the record high for the past 10 years. 2012 attracted 28.9 billion in foreign direct investments, Kazinform learnt from the Prime Minister’s press service.
Thanks to the work of the Government and akimats last year mid-term target codes of the investment policy concept until 2026 were overfulfilled by 14.3%.
The Netherlands takes the lead in investing in Kazakhstan with 8.33 billion dollars and then comes the U.S. with 5.1 billion dollars, followed by Switzerland with 2.8 billion dollars.
The most investments were attracted in Atyrau region up to 8.2 billion dollars, Almaty up to 7.57 billion dollars and Astana up to 2.25 billion dollars.
10.04.2023, 18:40 16651
Kazakh FM Murat Nurtleu to pay official visit to Russia
Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu is to make an official visit to Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to Aibek Smadiyarov, Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, during the visit scheduled for April 11 negotiations are to take place with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Assistant to the President of Russia for Foreign Policy Yuri Ushakov.
The current issues of bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic, and cultural and humanitarian spheres as well as interaction on the regional and international agenda are to be discussed," said Smadiyarov during his meeting with journalists in Astana.
He added that Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu is to visit Samarkand, Uzbekistan, for the CIS Foreign Ministers’ Council meeting this week.
10.04.2023, 15:29 16861
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives President of Azerbaijan in Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to the tradition, the high guest was welcomed with full military honors, including the Guard of Honor. After the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan were played by the presidential orchestra, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev proceeded to the bilateral negotiations in a narrow format.
Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is expected to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on April 10 at the invitation of his Kazakh counterpart President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The two leaders are to discuss the key issues of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan strategic partnership.
Silk Way TV Channel is to air live the broadcast of the Azerbaijani President’s official visit to Kazakhstan.
10.04.2023, 14:01 17026
Microsoft to open multiregional hub in Kazakhstan
A multiregional hub will open in Kazakhstan. It will cover the Central Asian nations as well as Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Mongolia, and Pakistan, Kazinform refers to the Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Ministry’s press service.
Localization of the Microsoft operation will let Kazakhstan turn into a centre of attraction of technologies and advanced solutions on a regional level. Being a centre of technological development and Microsoft innovations the hub will become a driver for human capital development and strength the national economies through stimulating production and export of non-resource technological sectors," Kazakh Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Minister Bagdat Mussun told at a bilateral meeting with Sergey Leshchenko, Country Manager of Microsoft Kazakhstan.
The Microsoft multiregional hub is of great importance for Kazakhstan. Your country has the necessary infrastructure. We would love to work here and develop joint projects," Sergey Leshchenko said in turn.
As earlier reported, last September as part of his visit to New York, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Michelle Simmons, General Manager, CEE Multi-Country Region. The sides focused on further development issues, in particular, extending the Kazakhstani office up to the regional hub.
07.04.2023, 19:17 51296
European Parliament closely follows reforms in Kazakhstan
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Member of the European Parliament (EP) - member of the EP Delegation for Central Asia and Mongolia Karsten Luсke (Germany), Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
The parties discussed the current state and prospects of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union, particularly in the areas of security, trade, transportation, energy, and the rule of law, highlighting the significant role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening trust and mutual understanding.
The Deputy Minister provided a brief update on the outcomes of the March 2023 parliamentary elections, stating that they were an important milestone in the implementation of the political reforms led by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
He also noted that European business interest in Kazakhstan has grown considerably due to the socio-economic transformation in the process of building Just and Fair Kazakhstan.
Lucke said that he closely follows the progress of political reforms in the country and positively characterizes Kazakhstan’s democratic development. The MEP emphasized: "Europe has come a long way in building democracy, and there is always room for improvement. We must support each other in this endeavor."
At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue in the spirit of mutual understanding and constructive cooperation.
07.04.2023, 15:10 51416
Saudi Conglomerate Invited to Astana International Forum
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Berik Aryn held a meeting with Sheikh Mohammed Alajlan, Deputy Chairman of Ajlan & Bros. Holding, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
On behalf of the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Berik Aryn invited Sheikh Mohammed Alajlan to participate in the Astana International Forum, and briefed on the agenda and program of the event slated for June 8-9, 2023.
In addition, the parties discussed the issues of expanding bilateral cooperation, including the participation of Ajlan & Bros. Holding in the implementation of investment projects in various sectors of Kazakhstan economy.
For reference: Ajlan & Bros. Holding is one of the largest group companies in the Middle East, with employees exceeding 15,000 people and 75 companies in over 15 countries. In line with the Saudi Vision-2030, the company has embarked on a significant diversification of its activities regionally and globally.
Source: kazinform
07.04.2023, 10:49 48291
Kazakh President congratulates WHO on its 75th anniversary
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated the World Health Organization (WHO) on its 75th anniversary, Kazinform reports.
Today on #WorldHealthDay, we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the WHO and applaud its tireless efforts to promote global health. Kazakhstan is strongly committed to ensuring accessible and equitable healthcare for all. #WHO75," the Twitter account of the Kazakh President reads.
As earlier reported, the events dated to World Health Day and the 75th anniversary of the WHO kicked off today in the Kazakh capital.
