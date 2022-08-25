Система Orphus

Important stage begins in Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan relations – expert

24.08.2022, 17:12 14041
Expert of the Kazakhstan Institute of Social Development Olzhas Beissenbay shared his view on the current state visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan.
 
In his opinion, today’s visit is an important trip of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the threshold of the 30 th anniversary of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan relations.
 
Historical and spiritual brotherhood of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan at the modern stage may raise the two countries’ ties to a higher level of strategic partnership, the expert believes.
 
In his opinion, amid the current geopolitical situation, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route through Azerbaijan gains a special role. "We know that Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad allows to deliver goods from China to Turkey through Kazakhstan within 12 days. It proves high transit potential of Kazakhstan", Olzhas Beissenbay notes.
 
In the past 2-3 months, the two countries have experienced a new important stage of development of ties, in regards to implementation of the bilateral infrastructure projects.
 

I mean the construction of Dostyk-Moyinty railroad section, development of container hubs, Aktau Port and other competitive areas. As per preliminary data, cargo transportation via the Trans-Caspian route reached 733,000 tonnes in January-April 2022, i.e. more than 5,000 wagons. Our potential has not been fully unveiled yet", he says and adds that today’s visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan will give a new impulse to the development of the bilateral relations. 

 
Kazakhstan, Belgium enjoy 30 years of fruitful cooperation

25.08.2022, 11:33 2901
Images | gov.kz
Today Kazakhstan and Belgium celebrate an important milestone in the history of bilateral cooperation – the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the press service of the MFA informs.
 
Over three decades, Kazakhstan-Belgium relations have steadily developed based on close political contacts, mutually beneficial economic cooperation and friendly ties between the peoples of our countries.
 
Open dialogue established at the highest level plays an important role in promoting bilateral and multilateral cooperation. During his official visit to Brussels in November 2021, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan considers Belgium an important political and economic partner in the European Union.
 
Inter-parliamentary cooperation is of particular importance for Kazakh-Belgian relations. There are friendship groups in the parliaments that promote active contacts between parliamentarians.
 
Robust Kazakh-Belgian political relations as well as diversified legal framework have created a favorable ground for the implementation of potential in trade, economic and investment spheres.
 
Belgium is one of Kazakhstan’s key trading partners among the European Union member states. In 2021, the trade turnover was 419.7 million US dollars. The gross inflow of direct investments from Belgium to Kazakhstan amounted to 1.069 billion US dollars last year and during 2005-2021 it reached 9.96 billion US dollars. There are around 70 enterprises working in Kazakhstan with the participation of Belgian companies.
 
Cultural and humanitarian cooperation is also successfully developing alongside political and economic relations. Many works of Kazakh writers translated to French and Dutch languages, including the oeuvre of the great Kazakh poet, writer and founder of Kazakh written literature Abay Kunanbayev, were introduced to Belgian readers. Theaters in Kazakhstan successfully stage plays based on the works of the famous Belgian playwright Maurice Maeterlinck.
 
Over 30 years of effective engagement, Kazakh-Belgian relations have become an example of successful and mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of the citizens of the two countries. 
 
Kazakh PM to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting

25.08.2022, 11:02 3211
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov will take part in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council scheduled for August 25-26 in Cholpon Ata, Kyrgyzstan, the PM’s press service reports.
 
Besides, as part of his working visit the Kazakh PM is expected to hold bilateral talks with Kyrgyz and Russian PMs. 
 
Kazakh, Azerbaijani Presidents hold extended talks

24.08.2022, 16:27 14246
Images | akorda.kz
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev held extended talks discussing the key issues of Kazakh-Azerbaijani strategic partnership, focusing on strengthening political, trade and economic, transport and transit, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 

I’m fully satisfied with the meeting held in a narrow format, during which a detailed exchange of views on almost all issues of interaction between our countries in different spheres of cooperation took place. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are close countries, strategic partners and allies. Today, a Declaration on the enhancement of strategic partnership and allied relations between our countries are to be signed", said the Kazakh Head of State.

 
Noting a 3fold rise in trade between the countries, the Kazakh President said that the governments should work to bring trade volumes to $1bn in the near future.
 

I suggest holding the Decade of Culture of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan next year upon agreement between the governments", added the Kazakh President.

 
For his part, the Azerbaijani leader thanked the Kazakh Head of State for accepting his invitation to visit Azerbaijan.
 
He noted that today saw a thorough discussion on a broad agenda of bilateral relations and international issues.
 
Following the talks, the Presidents signed a Declaration on strengthening strategic relations and deepening allied relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan as well as a Comprehensive program for development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan for 2022/26.
 
The Heads of State also held a briefing for mass media.
 
As part of the Kazakh President’s official visit to Baku, 10 documents were signed.
 
Hungary aims to further develop strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

24.08.2022, 15:05 14536
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary Zhanibek Abdrashov met with the newly appointed Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Adam Stifter, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
The parties discussed topical issues on the international agenda, the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Hungarian relations in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, plans for bilateral visits at the highest and high levels this year, the possibility of expanding the legal framework, as well as cooperation within the framework of international organizations.
 
Particular emphasis was placed on trade, economic and investment cooperation. In January-June 2022, the volume of trade between the two countries amounted to 64.6 million US dollars. Export of Kazakh products to Hungary reached 7.9 million US dollars, Hungarian imports to Kazakhstan - 54.7 million US dollars. The volume of direct Hungarian investments in the economy of Kazakhstan over the past 16 years amounted to 270 million US dollars.
 
This year, Kazakhstan and Hungary are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The interlocutors noted that during this period the parties managed to do a lot to strengthen and expand multifaceted cooperation.
 
Following the talks, the diplomats confirmed their commitment to the course of further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, and also expressed confidence in the further development of Kazakh-Hungarian relations across the spectrum.
 
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan hold talks

24.08.2022, 13:56 14531
Images | akorda.kz
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Ilham Aliyev for an invitation to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan, the President’s press service reports.
 
The Head of State stressed that this visit is of great importance to him.
 
A number of agreements are expected to be signed following today’s talks. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the agreements will bring bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to a brand new level.
 
Ilham Aliyev noted that the visit of the Kazakh President to Azerbaijan will make a significant contribution to strengthening cooperation between the two nations.
 
As earlier reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan, for an official visit. 
 
President Tokayev welcomed at Azerbaijani Leader's residence

24.08.2022, 13:24 14656
President Tokayev welcomed at Azerbaijani Leader's residence
Images | ortcom.kz
An official ceremony of meeting the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was held at the Zagulba residence of the President of Azerbaijan, Akorda press service reported.
 
Head of the Guard of Honour gave a welcome report to the presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, and the two leaders made the rounds of the Honor Guard. National anthems of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan were performed.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev introduced members of official delegations to each other.
 
After the ceremony, the meeting of the presidents in narrow format began. 
 
Kazakh President arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

24.08.2022, 12:52 14776
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan, for an official visit, the Kazakh President’s press service reports.
 
1st Deputy PM of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov and Deputy FM Khalaf Khalafov met the Kazakh President at the Baku airport.
 
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are expected to hold talks in the restricted and extended attendance to debate a wide range of issues of multifaceted bilateral cooperation.
 
Following the talks, a package of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan agreements will be signed. 
 
Kazakhstan and Armenia mark 30 years of diplomatic relations

24.08.2022, 12:46 13256
A round table dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Armenia was held in Yerevan.
 
The event was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the expert community, business circles, public organizations, and the media of Armenia, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev informed the participants about the development of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as the program of large-scale reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and aimed at building a New Kazakhstan.
 
Head of the Department of Eurasian Region of the Armenian Foreign Ministry David Virabyan stressed that with the establishment of diplomatic relations, interstate cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan is developing in the spirit of partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation. Representatives of the Armenian expert community noted the relevance and importance of the ongoing political and economic modernization in the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as reforms in the field of human rights. Analysts welcomed the constitutional reform in Kazakhstan and highly appreciated the policy of the leadership of Kazakhstan.
 
For his great contribution to strengthening the Kazakh-Armenian cooperation, the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Armenia Aram Abrahamyan was awarded the medal "30 years of the diplomatic service of the Republic of Kazakhstan".
 
