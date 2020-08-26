Industrial and fire safety issues discussed at Kazakh Security Council

The Security Council office hosted a meeting on fire and industrial safety, as well as prevention of violations in this area with the participation of representatives of authorized state bodies. Kazpravda.kz reports this with reference to the press service of Akorda.





As a result of the meeting, specific instructions were given to ensure fire and industrial safety at high-risk facilities involved in the circulation of hazardous chemicals, flammable and explosive materials, as well as solid waste landfills.





Particular attention should be paid to the preventive work to ensure fire safety in crowded places, in the production of gas engineering works, as well as in the use of oxygen supply systems in medical institutions.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.