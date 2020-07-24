Internal Affairs Minister reports to President on suppression of illicit sale of pharmaceuticals

Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev has reported to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the work done to suppress illicit sale of pharmaceuticals and violation of the quarantine regime, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.





During a video conference on the fight to halt the spread of the coronavirus infection, President Tokayev stressed the law-enforcement agencies, healthcare agencies and local executive authorities should detect and suppress violations in sale of pharmaceuticals and medical goods.





In his report during the video conference, Minister Turgumbayev revealed that the ministry in cooperation with healthcare agencies and local executive bodies have carried out over 18,000 raids.





He stated over 4,000 violations of the quarantine regime have been detected, mostly in Almaty city, Turkestan, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions.





The law-enforcement agencies suppressed 348 instances of illicit sale of pharmaceuticals and seized bulk quantities of pharmaceuticals in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Karaganda and Atyrau. These will be further disseminated among the regional healthcare agencies and facilities.





Upon the results of the video conference, the Head of State noted that the work of the law-enforcement agencies will be continued and those guilty of illicit sale of pharmaceuticals and medical goods will be punished according to the law.













