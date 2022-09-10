Система Orphus

International Day against Nuclear Tests commemorated in Geneva

In commemoration of the International Day against Nuclear Tests, a special event titled "Nuclear risk-reduction and disarmament in a complex security environment" was held at the United Nations Office in Geneva. The meeting was organized by the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the UN Office in Geneva together with Parliamentarians for Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Disarmament (PNND), World Future Council and Youth Fusion, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.
 
Opening the event, the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN Office in Geneva Yerlan Alimbayev underlined that the closing of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site was one of the main steps that led to the global nuclear weapon test moratorium and the adoption by the world community of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in 1996. The Kazakh diplomat noted the importance of helping the victims of nuclear tests and restoring the environment, urging the participants to strengthen cooperation in this regard.
 
In addition, Permanent Representative Alimbayev briefed the audience on the key messages of the Address to the people of Kazakhstan, delivered by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on September 1, 2022. The Kazakh diplomat said that Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to its pragmatic long-term priorities.
 
Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva Tatiana Valovaya, on behalf of the United Nations, expressed gratitude to our country for the efforts to promote nuclear non-proliferation, disarmament and achieve a nuclear-free world, and stressed the importance of continuing the work to advance the disarmament agenda and strengthen confidence building measures.
 
In his statement, the Deputy Permanent Representative of the Marshall Islands, Samuel Lanwi Jr., noted that his country was among the most affected by nuclear tests and informed the participants about the delegation’s plans to put forward to the UN Human Rights Council a draft resolution "Technical assistance and capacity-building to address human rights implications of the nuclear legacy in the Marshall Islands".
 
Former Member of the Swiss National Assembly, Council member of PNND Margareta Kiener Nellen stressed the importance of work to cut military budgets and redirect these funds to support peace, disarmament and development. The speaker informed the participants about the Birmingham Declaration adopted by the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in July this year, which calls for the adoption of the no-first-use policies and other nuclear risk reduction and disarmament measures.
 
Deputy Director of the Basel Peace Office, member of the Youth Group of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization Marzhan Nurzhan noted the importance of involving young people in addressing global challenges such as climate change and nuclear proliferation. She informed the participants about international youth initiatives in ensuring peace and security, including a series of thematic podcasts on disarmament.
 
The event was attended by permanent representatives of Central Asia countries, Mexico, Belarus, New Zealand, as well as delegates of other UN member states and international organizations in Geneva.
 
In 2009, the United Nations General Assembly declared August 29, the day when the Semipalatinsk test site was closed, as the International Day against Nuclear Tests.
 
Tokayev visits British embassy in Kazakhstan

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the British embassy in Kazakhstan and expressed his condolences upon the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The Kazakh President also left an entry in the book of condolences.
 
President Tokayev’s announced initiatives are a logical continuation of reforms, say experts

09.09.2022
The state-of-the-nation address delivered by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on September 1 was the second he had delivered this year. Experts highlight the initiatives announced in the address are a logical continuation of the reforms. More about the key political highlights of the address is in the latest article of Kazinform.
 
Early presidential elections
 
The call for early presidential elections this fall was the major headline. Announcing it, Tokayev said it would help "lower the risks of power monopolization." He also proposed to limit the presidential term to a single seven-year term, instead of the previous two five-year terms.
 
A presidential vote was due in Kazakhstan in 2024 and a parliamentary election in 2025.
 

For me, the interests of the state are above all. Therefore, I am ready to go to early presidential elections, even despite the reduction of my term in office", Tokayev said.

 
All presidential elections in the history of Kazakhstan have been early. The last one was in June 2019, when Tokayev won receiving more than 70 percent of the vote, after First President Nursultan Nazarbayev stepped down in March 2019.
 
State Counsellor Erlan Karin said the address "opens a fundamentally new political milestone in the history of the country".
 

The head of state is setting qualitatively new standards for the system of power. It is the utmost transparency in making the most important political decisions, constant renewal, and open competition. The President's decision to make the entire electoral timetable public is an unprecedented step in Kazakhstan's political practice", he wrote in his Telegram channel.

 
According to him, the launch of the electoral cycle is needed for the fundamental rebooting of the country’s political system and is very timely considering the growing geopolitical tensions and turbulence in the world economy.
 

The unpredictability of the dynamics of global processes multiplies the risks and challenges not only for individual states but also for entire regions", he added.

 
According to Gulmira Tukanova, senior researcher at the Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Studies under the President of Kazakhstan, the single term provides an opportunity to ensure integrity and consistency in the implementation of public policy. "A longer, uninterrupted term of office will allow both the President and the state authorities to effectively implement the reforms, focusing on the essentials," said the expert.
 
She sees another advantage in the elimination of conditions for the abuse of permanent re-election, another mechanism against the monopolization of power.
 

Third, a seven-year single-term presidency is a kind of lean management tool in politics. Thus, resources will be concentrated on tasks aimed at improving the well-being of the nation. Time, energy, and financial resources are expected to be called upon during this time to work purposefully for the implementation of public policy, without being dispersed into another election", she said.

 
Kazakhstan’s political analyst Andrei Chebotarev said the announcement of early presidential elections was a surprise for many. The question is now – who will be running for the office?
 

Especially it concerns those who do not mind running for the presidency. Another thing is that the legislatively established filters for candidates for the main post in the country restrict a lot of the circle of such candidates", said the expert.

 
Who can run for the presidential office?
 
To run for the presidential office, a person must be a citizen of Kazakhstan by birth, at least 40 years old, fluent in the Kazakh language, live in Kazakhstan for the past 15 years, have higher education, and have at least 5 years of experience in civil service.
 
On September 1, former presidential candidate Amirzhan Kosanov, who ran in 2019, announced that he intends to run again. He stressed that there were no legal claims against him in previous elections.
 

As a citizen of Kazakhstan, who came in a formal second place (16.2 percent) in the past 2019 presidential elections, I declare my intention to run in the extraordinary presidential elections announced today by President Tokayev", wrote Amirzhan Kosanov in a social media post.

 
The People's Party of Kazakhstan (PPK) stated that it has no plans to nominate a candidate in the upcoming presidential elections, saying they support the candidacy of Tokayev.
 

We sincerely believe that they [political reforms] will lay a solid foundation in building a New and Fair Kazakhstan. After the referendum [on June 5], the party advocated holding early elections to the Majilis of the Parliament. We welcome the strengthening of political competition and an increase in the number of political parties", said the party in its September 1 statement published on the official website.

 
They are, however, ready for the parliamentary elections that are scheduled for the first half of 2023.
 

We are confident that the new wave of public managers, having the support of the people, will be able to effectively implement the socio-economic reforms announced by the President in his address", said the party.

 
Amanat party will fully support the candidacy of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said Speaker of the Senate and Amanat party member Maulen Ashimbayev.
 

There is a lot of work before the end of this year: we have to adopt a large package of bills, new ones and those resulting from the referendum. They concern the criminal sphere, judicial system, business, and other areas. The Amanat Party will support the candidacy of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. I think he does a lot for reforms and development of our country", Ashimbayev told in an interview to Orda.kz.

 
The Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan will decide on whether to nominate a candidate for president at the party’s meeting, announced its chair Azat Peruashev.
 
According to political expert Daniyar Ashimbayev, only two parties are ready to nominate a candidate – Amanat and Ak Zhol Party.
 

At the moment, only two parties can start campaigning - Amanat and Ak Zhol, which effectively work in non-stop mode. The rest are either in anabiosis or busy with internal squabbles. There are no new parties now, though there are more than two dozen announced projects", wrote Daniyar Ashimbayev.

 
Decentralization of state apparatus and administrative system reform
 
The planned structural economic reforms require a reboot of the system of public administration, said President Tokayev in his address to the nation.
 

People are tired of empty declarations and endless presentations of a bright future. Citizens expect government agencies to actually fulfill their promises, not just in theory. Emphasis should be placed on decentralizing the system of state administration while increasing the personal responsibility of political officials. Part of the government's competencies should be transferred to ministries - a specific minister should be responsible for specific sectoral policies, not a collective cabinet", he said.

 
The first step, he noted, will be to transform the Office of the Prime Minister into a compact Government Office, "corresponding to the advanced standards of public administration".
 

It is not about changing the name, but real reform. By optimizing the vertical of central agencies, we need to significantly expand the powers of local executive bodies", said Tokayev.

 
According to Gulmira Tukanova, the administrative reform proposed by the President concerns primarily the national level - the government, and the central government agencies - and is aimed at further decentralization and increasing the efficiency of the public administration system.
 

The government will have to focus on its, as it seems, main function - coordination of state policy, and the ministries, along with responsibility for a particular area, will receive the necessary level of freedom in defining policy and design of state programs. In essence, there will be a clear separation of political, administrative, and executive functions at the central level. Perhaps most importantly, there will be an increase in personal responsibility for the front line of political office holders", she said.

 
She linked the proposed initiative with the lean management philosophy in public administration.
 

Lean management in the public sector means the reorganization of management, manifested in the optimization of roles and functions, the reduction of cumbersome structures, and optimization of the management process. At the same time, a new framework of responsibility and decision-making is created. The ultimate goal is to reduce redundant operational bureaucracy and increase the flexibility and responsibility of employees", said the expert.

 
While the concept is not new to Kazakhstan, she said it is the first time it will affect the government itself and is part of a broader effort to facilitate the implementation of reforms.
 
Written by Assel Satubaldina
 
Charles III to be officially proclaimed King of UK on September 10 — paper

09.09.2022
Charles III will be formally proclaimed the King of the United Kingdom on Saturday, September 10, The Times reported on Friday.
 
Earlier reports projected the formal proclamation to take place on Friday, TASS reports.
 
Upon his return from the Balmoral Castle on September 9, Charles III is expected to meet with UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.
 
At around 18:00 local time (20:00 Moscow time) on September 9, the UK television is to air the pre-recorded speech of Charles III.
 
Charles, 73, is the oldest heir ever to ascend the British throne. He assumed the title on the moment of his mother’s death, as, in accordance with the tradition, there is always a monarch in the UK. However, his coronation is expected to take place in a few months. He will officially reign under the title of His Majesty King Charles III.
 
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, the world's longest-serving monarch, died at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon. The Queen's funeral will take place 10 days after her death.
 
Int’l exhibition Art-Expo kicks off in Nur-Sultan

08.09.2022
Int’l exhibition Art-Expo kicks off in Nur-Sultan
The CIS exhibition ART-EXPO kicked off in Nur-Sultan today, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport.
 
The exhibition held at the National Museum in the Kazakh capital will run until September 10.
 
The event takes place as part of the implementation of Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s idea to declare the 2022 year as the Year of Popular Art and Cultural Heritage of the CIS States.
 
According to Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sport Dauren Abayev, cultural ties between the CIS countries develop actively. He believes that the event provides an opportunity to get a close look at creative works of painters, sculptors, and applied art masters of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Belarus.
 
The Kazakh pavilion is to feature master classes on textile art, pottery, and jewelry manufacturing with the participation of local applied art masters. A presentation of accomplishments in popular art will also take place.
 
АRТ EXPO is a complex event held within the CIS. Its aim is to promote cooperation, international accord, respect for culture, languages and traditions of the countries, and form a sense of patriotism in the younger generation.
 
The National Museum also hosted the 37th meeting of the CIS Cultural Cooperation Council under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan.
 
President Tokayev stresses significance of upcoming CICA Summit

07.09.2022
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Executive Director of the CICA Secretariat Kairat Sarybay, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 
Kairat Sarybay presented to the President information on the current activities of the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA) and the results of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the CICA for 2020-2022. Special emphasis was made on preparations for the 6th CICA Summit to be held in October 12-13 in the capital of Kazakhstan.
 
President Tokayev was informed about the process of approving draft outcome documents of the upcoming summit.
 
Besides, the President was briefed about plans to transform the CICA into a full-fledged international organization. The implementation of this important task is a strategic goal of Kazakhstan.
 
At the end, President Tokayev emphasized the special importance for better organization of the 6th CICA summit, as well as the effective implementation to achieve goals and objectives of the CICA.
 
President Tokayev congratulates new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss

07.09.2022
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf has congratulated Liz Truss on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Akorda press service reported.
 
The President expressed confidence that during Liz Truss's term-in-office Great Britain will continue its steadfast progress towards building a yet more prosperous and resilient society.
 

Kazakhstan highly appreciates its long-standing strategic partnership with the UK that rests on strong bonds of friendship, shared values and priorities. In this vein, please rest assured of my readiness to working closely with you to further elevate the Kazakh-British multifaceted cooperation and coordinate our approaches on the pressing global issues", President Tokayev wrote. 

 
Kazakh and Uzbek Presidents talked over phone

07.09.2022
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Akorda press service reports.
 
In the spirit of strategic partnership, the two leaders discussed prospects for strengthening multifaceted bilateral cooperation.
 
President Tokayev and President Mirziyoyev reviewed the agenda of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit to be held in Samarkand.
 
Kazakh President condoles Chinese Chairman over earthquake victims

06.09.2022
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to the Chinese Chairman, Xi Jinping, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh President.
 
Tokayev was saddened by the information about the multiple victims and those injured as a result of the earthquake in Sichuan province, the letter reads.
 
The Kazakh President expressed condolences to the Chinese Chairman, the close ones and family members of those killed, and the entire Chinese people.
 
He wished a speedy recovery to those injured as a result of the natural disaster and return of those went missing to their families. 
 
