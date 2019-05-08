Interview for National Geographic Channel

Astana. 4 May. Kazakhstan Today - The Head of State, during the meeting with the TV channel representatives, spoke about the history of Astana city formation, timeliness of EXPO 2017 trade show, and also replied to the question regarding the integration of the exhibition facilities into the capital cityИs infrastructure after its completion.



Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the importance of EXPO-2017 as a major event amid Kazakhstan's science-based and innovation-driven growth, the legacy of which is a whole complex of the latest developments and technologies in the sphere of clean energy, green economy and IT sphere.



The interview has taken place as part of preparing "Megastructures: Astana. City of Future" documentary by the National Geographic Channel.



Source: Akorda press service



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.