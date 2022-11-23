This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Iranian Leader congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election victory
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to take an oath on November 26
The CEC registered Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, elected by the people, as the President of Kazakhstan and handed the Head of State, elected under the procedure, established by the legislation, the corresponding certificate. The President-elect will take an oath on November 26, 2022," Abdirov said.
CEC announces final results of Nov 20 presidential election
The preliminary results of the presidential election announced yesterday have been confirmed by official protocols. As per the law "On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan", the candidate securing more than 50% votes is deemed to be elected the President of the Republic. Thus, on November 20, 2022, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was elected the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan," Nurlan Abdirov added.
Prime Minister outlines key areas of Government’s work
This program aims at introducing fundamental changes to economy, social sector and regional policy. All governmental authorities and agencies should place greater focus on building the Fair Kazakhstan," said the Prime Minister.
We must ensure implementation of all strategic documents, programmes and projects aimed at solution of socio-economic issues. The efforts of the Government will be aimed at demonopolization of economy, boosting of entrepreneurship, modernization of education and healthcare systems, and increasing household incomes" said Smailov.
Official commentary by Kazakh Foreign Office on OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission's statement
Xi Jinping congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election win
Over 88% of Kazakhstanis voted abroad
All the territorial election commissions abroad finished their work. 11,360 Kazakhstanis or 88.47% cast their ballots," a press release reads.
When will CEC announce presidential election results?
In accordance with the constitutional law "On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan", the results of the elections will be announced at a meeting of the CEC, the date and time of which will be announced later.
CEC announces preliminary results of Nov 20 presidential elections
None of the above" option -. 5.8% (460 ,484 votes);
