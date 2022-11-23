Система Orphus

Iranian Leader congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election victory

22.11.2022, 08:45 8046
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, the press service of Akorda reports.
 
The Iranian leader congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his confident win in the early presidential election.
 
The Head of State thanked his Iranian counterpart for the congratulation and good wishes and noted that Iran has been a good neighbor and close partner of Kazakhstan.
 
The sides noted that the agreements reached earlier serve as a bright reflection of the Kazakhstan-Iran close cooperation.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


relevant news

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to take an oath on November 26

22.11.2022, 12:19 7266
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to take an oath on November 26
Images | akorda.kz
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been registered as the President of Kazakhstan. President-elect Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take an oath on November 26, 2022, Kazinform reports.
 
In conformity with the Constitutional Laws "On the President of Kazakhstan" and "On the elections", the Central Election Commission (CEC) has to adopt a resolution, chairman of the Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov told the CEC meeting after announcing the results of the early presidential elections held on November 20.
 
The CEC members unanimously adopted the resolution on the establishment of the results of the early presidential elections held on November 20.
 

The CEC registered Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, elected by the people, as the President of Kazakhstan and handed the Head of State, elected under the procedure, established by the legislation, the corresponding certificate. The President-elect will take an oath on November 26, 2022," Abdirov said.

 
As earlier reported, 6,456,393 of the voters or 81.31% cast their ballots for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. 460,484 voters or 5% voted against all.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


CEC announces final results of Nov 20 presidential election

22.11.2022, 12:07 7371
CEC announces final results of Nov 20 presidential election
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had been elected the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Chairman of the Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov said, Kazinform reports.
 
In his words, the Central Election Commission has received the protocols from all territorial commissions. "Based on these decisions, we can summarize the outcome of the early presidential election. The number of voters who received the ballots stands at 8,300,046 people, which is 69.44% of the total number of voters," said Abdirov.
 
According to him, 6,456,393 voters or 81.31% cast their votes for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. 460,484 voters or 5.8% chose "none-of-the-above" option.
 
As for other candidates, the results look as following:
 
Zhiguli Dairabayev - 271,641 votes (3.42%),
 
Karakat Abden - 206,000 votes (2.6%),
 
Meiram Kazhyken - 300,907 votes (2.53%),
 
Nurlan Auesbayev - 176,116 votes (2.22%), and
 
Saltanat Turssynbekova - 168,731 votes (2.12%).
 

The preliminary results of the presidential election announced yesterday have been confirmed by official protocols. As per the law "On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan", the candidate securing more than 50% votes is deemed to be elected the President of the Republic. Thus, on November 20, 2022, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was elected the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan," Nurlan Abdirov added.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Prime Minister outlines key areas of Government’s work

22.11.2022, 11:05 7471
Prime Minister outlines key areas of Government’s work
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov outlined the key areas of the Government’s work for the nearest seven-year period, namely, to ensure quality implementation of election platform of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

This program aims at introducing fundamental changes to economy, social sector and regional policy. All governmental authorities and agencies should place greater focus on building the Fair Kazakhstan," said the Prime Minister.

 

We must ensure implementation of all strategic documents, programmes and projects aimed at solution of socio-economic issues. The efforts of the Government will be aimed at demonopolization of economy, boosting of entrepreneurship, modernization of education and healthcare systems, and increasing household incomes" said Smailov.

 
On November 21, the Central Election Commission announced the preliminary results of the 2022 Presidential Election in Kazakhstan. As per the latest data, over 8mln people or 69.44% of the voters took the ballots. 81.31% of voters cast their votes for incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Official commentary by Kazakh Foreign Office on OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission's statement

22.11.2022, 08:58 7966
Official commentary by Kazakh Foreign Office on OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission's statement
Images | gov.kz
The Statement of Preliminary Findings and Conclusions of the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission regarding the early presidential election in Kazakhstan held November 20, 2022, lacks objectivity and puts in question the effectiveness of the ODIHR as an important institution that up to this day has had the support of our republic, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.
 
As is known, the ODIHR has a mandate to assist the OSCE participating States in their activities to "ensure full respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, to act on the basis of the rule of law, to implement the principles of democracy" (Helsinki Document 1992).
 
The statement, however, contains a set of typical OSCE/ODIHR biased conclusions, demonstrating a complete unwillingness to recognize the development of the internal situation in our country. In the activities of the OSCE/ODIHR observation team and its leadership was clearly seen the mistrust in the reforms carried out by the President of Kazakhstan, aimed at transforming the country and turning it into an advanced society based on the rule of law.
 
The statement of the OSCE/ODIHR Mission, containing unsubstantiated and unconfirmed allegations, is at odds with the conclusions of the missions of all reputable international organizations that also monitored the elections, which again shows its prejudiced nature.
 
The content of the OSCE/ODIHR’s statement demonstrates a lack of desire to develop long-term and constructive cooperation with Kazakhstan authorities, which will, undoubtedly, be taken into account.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Xi Jinping congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election win

21.11.2022, 13:45 24226
Xi Jinping congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election win
Images | akorda.kz
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory telegram to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his reelection as the President of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.
 
Chinese President noted that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s election win fully reflects people’s trust and support. He expressed confidence that Kazakhstan will achieve new success in all initiatives aimed at reforming and making headway toward building a New Kazakhstan.
 
As earlier reported, voting in the presidential elections concluded in Kazakhstan. 10,033 polling stations were opened countrywide. The third exit poll shows that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won 82.02% of the votes. The voter turnout made 70.6%.
 
Source: kazinform
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Over 88% of Kazakhstanis voted abroad

21.11.2022, 12:57 24311
Over 88% of Kazakhstanis voted abroad
On the day of elections, 68 polling stations opened their doors at foreign missions of Kazakhstan in 53 countries. The number of voters is 12,841 people, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
 

All the territorial election commissions abroad finished their work. 11,360 Kazakhstanis or 88.47% cast their ballots," a press release reads.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


When will CEC announce presidential election results?

21.11.2022, 12:40 24391
The final results of the November 20 snap presidential elections will be summed up at a meeting of the Central Election Commission, CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov says.
 
Earlier, the CEC announced the preliminary results of the elections, as per which 81.31% of voters cast their ballots for incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. More than 8mln people or 69.44% of the population came to the polling stations to vote.
 

In accordance with the constitutional law "On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan", the results of the elections will be announced at a meeting of the CEC, the date and time of which will be announced later.

 
Source: kazinform
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


CEC announces preliminary results of Nov 20 presidential elections

21.11.2022, 11:42 19346
CEC announces preliminary results of Nov 20 presidential elections
The Central Election Commission has announced the preliminary results of the Nov 20 Presidential Elections, Kazinform reports.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev - 81.31% (6,456,392 votes);
 
Zhiguli Dairabayev - 3.42 % (271, 641 votes);
 
Karakat Abden - 2.60% (206 ,206 votes);
 
Meiram Kazhyken - 2.53% (200,907 votes);
 
Nurlan Auesbayev - 2.22% (176,116 votes);
 
Салтанат Турсынбекова - 2.12% (168,731 votes);
 

None of the above" option -. 5.8% (460 ,484 votes);

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Most read