Система Orphus

Islamic Development Bank to continue investing into projects in Kazakhstan

24.07.2022, 17:40 5831
Islamic Development Bank to continue investing into projects in Kazakhstan
Images | telegram/BOARD No. 1
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan discussed with Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group H.E. Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser implementation of a number of joint projects in various sectors of economy, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
 During the meeting the Head of State reminded that Kazakhstan was the first CIS country to develop a partnership program with IDB. Based in Almaty for more than 25 years the IDB regional office coordinates the Bank’s operations in Eastern Europe, CIS, Mongolia and China. This attests to the relevance and trust-based relations between Kazakhstan and IDB. 
 
President Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan appreciates the longstanding support the Bank provides to the country’s economy. Throughout the years of cooperation IDB invested more than $1.6 billion into priority sectors of economy as well as social projects in Kazakhstan.
 
 H.E. Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser briefed the Head of State on the Bank’s policy in the sphere of investment and plans for the upcoming period. According to him, the Bank intends to continue investing into various projects in the sphere of business, finance, infrastructure and communications.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Kazakhstan vows to expand cooperation with Muslim world within OIC

25.07.2022, 18:22 5906
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha on the sidelines of his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service. 
 
During the meeting the sides exchanged views of the most pressing issues of regional and international agenda as well as prospects for the development of further cooperation between Kazakhstan and OIC.
 
 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended the activity of OIC as an inclusive platform of facilitating cooperation in political, socioeconomic, ecological and humanitarian dimensions. 
 
Having with satisfaction noted the development of interaction with OIC, the Head of State reiterated Kazakhstan’s commitment to further expand cooperation with the Muslim countries within the Organization. 
 
The President invited Hissein Brahim Taha to take part in the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions set to be held in Kazakhstan this fall.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan reports rise in commodity turnover with third countries

25.07.2022, 14:12 5986
Kazakhstan reports rise in commodity turnover with third countries
Images | Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan has increased the export of goods, Kazinform learned from the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance.
 
 "As per preliminary data, in January-June 2022, commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and third countries increased by 51.6%. The export of commodities rose by 65.4% and imports increased by 20.8%. Sales turnover in H1 2022 rose by 18.4% from 51bln627mln tenge to 61bln140mln tenge against the same period in 2021," a press release from the Committee reads. 
 
The country’s tax revenues plan has been fulfilled by 106.4% (7bln150mln100 tenge) in the reporting period, which is 1.5times or 2bln281mln tenge more than the target set (6bln718mln tenge).
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

President Tokayev holds talks with heads of Saudi largest companies

24.07.2022, 17:20 5756
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with Chairman of Ajlan & Bros Holding Ajlan bin Abdulaziz Alajlan and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Acwa Power Mohammad Abunayyan on the sidelines of his official visit to Saudi Arabia, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda. 
 
One of the largest conglomerates of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East Ajlan & Bros Holding Group expressed interest in investing into Kazakhstan. Presently the holding is mapping out a project in the sphere of agriculture in Almaty region. 
 
During the meeting with Mohammad Abunayyan the sides discussed the issues of development of alternative energy sources. President Tokayev revealed that Kazakhstan intends to reach 30% of renewable energy sources in the total energy balance by 2030 and invited Acwa Power to implement joint projects in the green hydrogen production in Kazakhstan.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Head of State meets with Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund

24.07.2022, 17:00 5676
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan held a meeting with Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan on the margins of his official visit to the Kingdom, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service. 
 
The Head of State was briefed on the activity of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds. H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan talked about the projects implemented by PIF in various sectors of economy. 
 
For his part, President Tokayev pointed out that Kazakhstan is interested in carrying out mutually profitable cooperation in many spheres and proposed to establish close cooperation between PIF and JSC ‘Samruk-Kazyna’ as well as JSC "National Management Holding ‘Baiterek’ to bring to life projects of mutual interest. 
 
PIF was invited to participate in large investment projects in petrochemical sector, green energy, mining industry, and agricultural sector.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia ink important documents

24.07.2022, 16:40 5596
Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia ink important documents
Images | telegram/BOARD No. 1
A number of important documents was signed on the margins of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service. 
 
The Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Sports of Saudi Arabia signed the memorandum of understanding, while the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan inked the memorandum of understanding and cooperation in the sphere of mass media with their colleagues at the Saudi Ministry of Media. 
 
The Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan signed the memorandum of understanding on cooperation and news exchange with Saudi Press Agency (SPA). 
 
Astana International Exchange Ltd. and the Saudi Stock Exchange Tadawul also inked the memorandum of understanding. 
 
The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and ACWA Power inked the memorandum of understanding. The memorandums of understanding were signed between Kazakhstan’s KazBioSorgo and Optograd LLP with Ajlan & Bros Holding Group. 
 
Ajlan & Bros Holding Group Ability also signed the cooperation agreements with JSC Samruk-Kazyna and as well as QazTrade. QazTrade inked the memorandum of cooperation with LULU Saudi Hypermarket LLC.
 
 The memorandum of cooperation in investment sector was inked between KAZAKH INVEST and Al Rajhi International for Investment (RAII). 
 
Eurasian Invest Ltd. and Jamjoom Pharma agreed on the deliveries of dry powered mare milk from Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan accounts for 70% of Saudi total investment inflow to CA region – President

24.07.2022, 15:55 5516
Kazakhstan accounts for 70% of Saudi total investment inflow to CA region – President
Images | Akorda
The program of the second day of the official visit of Kazakhstan's President to Saudi Arabia was opened with an investment roundtable with representatives of Saudi business circles, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service. 
 
The key topic of the meeting was the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries in the areas of investment, economy, trade and finance. 
 
Welcoming the participants of the event, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that important agreements to expand trade, economic and investment cooperation were reached during his meeting the day before with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. 
 
The President noted the similarity of views of our countries on the future of economic development. 
 

The "Saudi Vision-2030" and our Strategy "Kazakhstan-2050" both envisage national progress through the diversification of the economy, reduction of dependence on primary commodities, investment in human capital and ultimately joining the group of most advanced nations," the Head of State said. 

 
He then informed the Saudi businesspeople in detail about the economic successes of Kazakhstan. 
 

Over the years of independence, Kazakhstan’s GDP has shown a 17-fold growth. Today, Kazakhstan’s economy is larger than the economies of all the other Central Asian countries combined. Kazakhstan accounts for almost 60% of trade turnover in Central Asia. International reserves of our country stand at 90 billion dollars and are the highest per capita reserves in the Commonwealth of Independent States. International investors have injected more than 380 billion dollars in the country’s economy. This accounts for 70% of the total investment inflow to the Central Asian region," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

 
 The Head of State said that with the support of Saudi Arabia in Kazakhstan, a number of important projects have been implemented in the fields of education, health, culture and infrastructure, amounting to more than 120 million dollars. However, according to the leader of Kazakhstan, this amount does not reflect the potential of the bilateral cooperation. 
 
In this regard, he outlined the most promising areas for expanding cooperation, starting with bilateral trade.
 
 "Based on our analysis, Kazakhstan can offer more than 100 processed goods types worth about 400 million dollars a year in industries such as machinery, iron and steel production, as well as food processing and agriculture," the President said.
 
 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev considers the diversification and expansion of transit-transport and logistics opportunities to be the second important direction, including the Trans-Caspian corridor, connecting China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.
 
 In his opinion, there is also significant potential for cooperation in the real sector of the economy. 
 

Kazakhstan ranks first globally in tungsten reserves, second in uranium and chromium ore, and in the top 5 in manganese, silver, zinc, lead. These reserves are waiting for their exploration and development. Given our proximity to the booming Chinese and South Asian markets, this presents a truly excellent investment opportunity. Today we can offer more than 60 deposits of precious and non-ferrous metals for exploration and development," the Head of State said.

 
 Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia have plans to develop the petrochemical industry, nuclear energy, the production of green hydrogen, and other areas, including space exploration. 
 

We are pleased to see the Kingdom’s desire to drive forward its space programme as part of Saudi Vision 2030. The two countries have the relevant legal framework for cooperation on research and peaceful use of the outer space. Kazakhstan also has extensive experience and resources for the development of the aerospace industry. Our companies are ready to engage with state and private companies of Saudi Arabia in these areas," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested. The President also elaborated on the potential of the domestic agricultural sector. 

 

Kazakhstan ranks second in the world in terms of arable land per capita and fifth in terms of pasture resources (180 million hectares). Our country is among the 10 largest producers of wheat and flour. We are ready to become one of the stable, long-term suppliers of high-quality wheat, flour and oilseeds to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said. 

 
There are great opportunities for cooperation in the tourism sector. In particular, the President invited the Saudi businesspeople to take a very close look at Kazakhstan's tourism and recreational projects. 
 
In addition, the President reminded that Kazakhstan has created a modern institutional environment for investors. 
 

I would like to take this opportunity to reaffirm Kazakhstan's commitment to enhance and extend bilateral cooperation with Saudi Arabia. The leaders of major Saudi companies that have achieved great success around the world are here today. I invite you all to Kazakhstan to work together for mutual benefit, the President of Kazakhstan concluded. 

 
The Minister of Investments of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih, Chairman of the Board of "Samruk-Kazyna" JSC Almassadam Satkaliyev, Chairman of the Board of National Managing Holding "Baiterek" JSC Kanat Sharlapayev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SABIC Khalid Hashim Al-Dabbagh, General Director of MA'ADEN Robert Wilt, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACWA Power Mohammad Abunayyan spoke during the round table. 
 
The forum was also attended by CEOs of major Saudi companies Ajlan & Bros Holding Group, SALIC, Saudi National Bank, Alhokair Group, FlyNas, Savola Group, SPIMACO, National Technology Group (NTG), Kingdom Holding, Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group, Al Rajhi International for Investment, Al Muhaidib Group, Jamjoom Pharma, Tabuk Agriculture Development and CEOs of several dozen other companies representing almost all sectors of Saudi Arabia's economy.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Head of State holds telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan

24.07.2022, 14:15 5506
Head of State holds telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan held the telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to wish him a happy birthday and further success in his responsible activity for the benefit of the people of Uzbekistan, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service. 
 
The Head of State praised the Uzbek leader’s personal contribution to strengthening of strategic partnership, friendship and good neighborliness between the two countries. 
 
Issues of bilateral cooperation as well as the schedule of upcoming top-level meetings were also discussed.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

President Tokayev wraps up working trip to Kyrgyzstan

21.07.2022, 16:34 24541
President Tokayev wraps up working trip to Kyrgyzstan
Images | telegram/BOARD No. 1
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrapped up his two-day working visit to the Kyrgyz city of Cholpon-Ata, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel BORT N°1.
 
 During the visit President Tokayev took part in the informal meeting with his Kyrgyz and Uzbek counterparts Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev. 
 
On Day 2 of the trip the Kazakh leader attended the 4th Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian Heads of State following which the participants inked a number of documents. Later in the day Kassym-Jomart Tokayev unveiled a bust of Mukhtar Auezov in his house museum in Cholpon-Ata.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read