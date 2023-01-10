Kairat Kelimbetov relieved of his duties as AIFC Governor
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
New chief of Kazakh Senate staff appointed
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New deputy head of Civil Aviation Committee named
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New Governor of AIFC named
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev meets with Financial Monitoring Agency Chairman Zhanat Elimanov
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President receives Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev meets with Human Rights Ombudsman Artur Lastayev
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President visits Hazrat Sultan Mosque in Astana
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State meets newly appointed ministers
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
09.01.2023, 12:28New deputy head of Civil Aviation Committee named 09.01.2023, 13:416281New chief of Kazakh Senate staff appointed 09.01.2023, 10:382776Khorgos border checkpoint resumes its work 09.01.2023, 15:472461Performing Hajj likely to be more affordable for Kazakhstanis 04.01.2023, 20:0336636Head of State meets newly appointed ministers 05.01.2023, 12:5236246President visits Hazrat Sultan Mosque in Astana 05.01.2023, 18:4336071Tokayev meets with Human Rights Ombudsman Artur Lastayev 04.01.2023, 16:1635596Constitutional Court to symbolize Just Kazakhstan, President 04.01.2023, 17:4634681Prosecutor General to deliver report on January event 13.12.2022, 12:2574946Famous ballet dancer and choreographer Bulat Ayukhanov passed away 14.12.2022, 14:3871471Prosecutor General’s Office inspects Arcelor Mittal Temirtau’s activity 31.12.2022, 12:0668501Kazakh Constitutional Court judges named 01.01.2023, 00:0068216Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on New Year 15.12.2022, 21:2863111Bulat Ayukhanov. Tribute