Tokayev dismisses head of Presidential Security Service

The Kazakh President expressed Kalmukhanbet Kassymov gratitude for his many-year work in the law enforcement bodies and as the head of the State Protection and Guard Service.
Yermek Sagimbayev has been named interim head of the State Protection and Guard Service.
Source: Kazinform
