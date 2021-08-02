Tokayev dismisses head of Presidential Security Service

IMAGES | primeminister.kz

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree relieving Kalmukhanbet Kasymov of his duties as the head of the Presidential Security Service, the presidential press office said in a statement on Thursday.

The Kazakh President expressed Kalmukhanbet Kassymov gratitude for his many-year work in the law enforcement bodies and as the head of the State Protection and Guard Service.

Yermek Sagimbayev has been named interim head of the State Protection and Guard Service.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.