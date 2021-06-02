Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed Kazakhstanis

The Akorda press service published the President’s address to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repression and Famine.





Today, May 31, the address says, our historical memory turns to one of the darkest pages of our country’s history.





The political repressions of the first half of the last century distorted the fate of millions of citizens of the former Soviet Union. More than one hundred thousand people were unjustly convicted in Kazakhstan, about a quarter of them were sentenced to death.





There were eleven forced labor camps on the territory of our country. The notorious KARLAG and ALZHIR, at the initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev, were turned into historical memorial complexes, evidences of the inhuman nature of totalitarianism.





Whole nations were persecuted. During the forced deportation, about five million people found shelter in the sacred Kazakh land, finding a new home in it.





Our nation has experienced a deadly famine that caused tremendous damage to its gene pool. The rampant collectivization led to a disaster unprecedented in the Great Steppe, which became, in essence, a humanitarian catastrophe of a global nature.





Having undergone most horrifying ordeals, our people nevertheless became stronger in spirit, stronger in their unity and solidarity.





After gaining independence, painstaking work on the rehabilitation of victims of political repression was started, thousands of Kazakhstanis had their good name restored.





Last year, a State Commission was established to complete the rehabilitation of political repression victims. It is faced with the big task of restoring historical justice in relation to all innocent victims of Kazakhstan. This is not only the duty of the state, but also the moral duty of the society.





Tragic pages of history have become an integral part of our national identity. Therefore, the memory of the victims of political repression and famine will live on for centuries.





Having learned the lessons of history, we will do everything to ensure that such tragedies never happen again, the President said in the address.













