Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Sochi

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Sochi for a working trip.

The Head of State is expected to participate in the 16th annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club. He will also meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

King of Jordan Abdullah II and President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte will participate the meeting as well.

Recall that from September 30 through October 3, the city of Sochi is hosting the 16th annual meeting of the Valdai Club on "The Dawn of the East and the World Political Order."

The event brings together prominent scholars, political scientists, international relations experts, former heads of state and international mass media.

On October 3 the leaders of Kazakhstan and Russia will participate in the plenary session on " The World Order from the Viewpoint of the East ."

