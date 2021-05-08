Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Defender of the Fatherland Day

The President’s press service published Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s congratulation on Defender of the Fatherland Day.





On this day, the President says in the congratulation, we traditionally honor the veterans of the Armed Forces and all servicemen who guard the sovereignty and national interests of the country.





Kazakhstan is recognized throughout the world as a peace-loving and responsible state with significant economic and humanitarian capabilities, as well as serious military potential.





The state pays special attention to all-round support of true patriots who have dedicated themselves to fulfilling their military duty and selfless service to the country, the President said.





“The army is an unshakable stronghold of statehood, the guarantor of the independence of our country. I express my gratitude to the servicemen of the Republic of Kazakhstan for their impeccable service for the safety and well-being of our people!”









