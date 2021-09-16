Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, the presidential press office said in a statement on Wednesday.





The two presidents discussed key issues of the agenda of the upcoming Collective Security Treaty Organization and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summits in Dushanbe, including the situation in Afghanistan. They also agreed to coordinate joint efforts to ensure security and stability in the region.













