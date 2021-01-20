Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Askar Mamin

The Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the presidential press office said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the sanitary and epidemiological situation and topical issues of the country's socio-economic development.

Askar Mamin noted that the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country is under control.

The Prime Minister informed the President about the coronavirus vaccines. Currently, the domestic vaccine QazCovid-in is undergoing the III phase of clinical trials, the preliminary efficacy of the drug is 96%. The Sputnik V vaccine is being certified, and a biopharmaceutical plant is being built to produce vaccines with GMP standards.

The Prime Minister reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the preparations for the enlarged meeting of the Government to be held on January 26, where the results of socio-economic development and tasks for the coming period will be considered under the chairmanship of the Head of State.

They also discussed measures to restore economic growth, attract investments, support employment of the population, ensure the stabilization of prices for socially significant goods and other topical issues of the country's socio-economic development.

The President was also informed about the pace of development of housing construction. At the end of 2020, housing commissioning increased by 16.8%, amounting to 15.3 million square meters. Particular attention was paid to increasing the volume of affordable housing construction, attracting private investment in housing construction and developing the rental housing market.

At the instruction of the Head of State, the Government in 2020 increased the salaries of 883 thousand public sector employees, including 609 thousand teachers - by 25%, 215 thousand medical workers - up to 30%, 34 thousand workers in culture, archives and art, 25 thousand social security workers - up to 50 %.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev considers it important to continue this work in 2021 in order to increase the wages of 1 million 70 thousand workers of public sector, including 785 thousand teachers - by 25%, 247 thousand medical workers - by 30%, 38 thousand of social and medical workers of the institutions of social protection - up to 45%.

At the end of the meeting, the Head of State tasked the Government to ensure the high quality of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union in 2021 in order to give an additional impetus to the development of multilateral Eurasian integration.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.