Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Supreme Mufti

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received the Supreme Mufti Nauryzbay kazhy Taganuly, the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.





The Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, Supreme Mufti Nauryzbay kazhy Taganuly told the President about the main directions of the current activities of the SAMK and plans for the coming period.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the peculiarities of the Oraza fast in the context of the pandemic and the charitable events held by the muftiyat, as well as the start of construction of the Islamic Academy in the capital.





The head of state expressed his best wishes to the Muslims of Kazakhstan in connection with the onset of the holy month of Ramadan. The President urged believers to be sympathetic to the restrictions in force in the face of a global pandemic. He expressed confidence that in the near future it will be possible to stabilize the epidemiological situation, and the mosques will resume their work in full.





In turn, the Supreme Mufti congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the beginning of Ramadan and donated to him the recently published 8-volume book "Selected from the Tafsirs", recently published by the "Muftiyat" publishing house - translation into the Kazakh and Russian languages of tafsir (interpretation) of the Qur'an.













