Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Accounts Committee chair

10.12.2021, 21:08 7156
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received chairwoman of the Accounts Committee of Kazakhstan Natalia Godunova.
 
The latter reported on the preliminary auditing results of the funds worth KZT 521 bln aimed at fight against pandemic. In particular, audited were financing of construction of modular hospitals, material and technical equipping of infectious diseases hospitals, and expenses for means of individual protection, Kazinform citing presidential press office.
 
Godunova also reported on auditing of efficiency of the funds allocated for preparations to the Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo.
 
Following the meeting the Head of State set certain tasks.
 
President Tokayev sums up results of Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship in EAEU

10.12.2021, 17:34 6643
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev summed up results of Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
 
While addressing the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council of the EAEU member states on Friday, the Head of State said that the primary areas of industrial cooperation for 2025 have been approved. This underlying document maps out the development of industrial cooperation in the Union in the mid-term, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to the Kazakh President, the EAEU member states also endorsed the plan of actions on implementation of the basic directions of transport policy for 2021-2023. This document prioritizes the integration of transport systems of the EAEU member states into the global network, creation and development of Eurasian corridors, development of science and innovations in the sphere of transport.
 
As for the EAEU’s digital agenda, the member states are busy with the implementation of the ‘Work without borders’ platform and have launched the ‘Travel without COVID-19’ app.
 
The Head of State also reminded of the free trade zone agreement signed with Serbia as well as the documents signed with the Government of Uzbekistan, the SCO, the Islamic Organization for Food Security, and WHO.
 
In conclusion, President Tokayev expressed gratitude to the governments of the EAEU member states and the Eurasian Economic Commission.
 
Astana Talks on Syria to take place Dec 21-22

08.12.2021, 18:19 64153
The next meeting of the Astana Peace Process will be held on December 21-22 in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

The meeting will be attended by the delegations of Russia, Turkey, Iran, Syrian Government and Syrian opposition. The observer delegations of the United Nations, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq are expected to arrive as well, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The parties will consider the current situation in Syria, maintaining the peace in de-escalation zones in line with earlier agreements reached during the Astana Process. Also Guarantor States – Russia, Turkey, and Iran will hold the session of the Working Group on Forcibly Detained Persons with the participation of the UN and ICRC.

The meeting within the Astana Process will discuss the path ahead for the Syrian Constitutional Committee with a view to give an impetus to the Geneva talks under the UN auspices.

The bilateral and trilateral consultations in Nur-Sultan will last for two days. The text of the Final Statement will be published in official media. With the regard to coronavirus restrictions no plenary session is scheduled.
 
President Tokayev receives Minister of Interior Affairs

08.12.2021, 16:33 64153
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Interior Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The President heard a report on the crime situation in the country and results of the law-enforcement agencies’ work in 2021.

Minister Turgumbayev noted that the national crime rate saw a 5% decrease in the reporting period. In addition, homicide rate as well as robbery and disruption of public order rates dropped by 15% and 20%, respectively.

President Tokayev was briefed on the measures taken to implement his instructions regarding the fight against drug trafficking, domestic abuse and ensuring road safety.

Yerlan Turgumbayev also reported on the transition to the service model of police’s work, ensuring the ‘police within walking distance’ principle, ongoing reform of the district police officer service, as well as digitalization of Kazakhstan’s law-enforcement agencies and more.

The Head of State positively evaluated the ongoing reform of the law-enforcement agencies and instructed to assume additional measures aimed at the protection of constitutional rights of the citizens and ensure public order as well as road safety.
 
President informed about crime situation in Kazakhstan

08.12.2021, 16:12 63262
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The head of state was informed about the crime situation in the country, the results of the work of the internal affairs bodies over the past period of 2021.

There were positive trends in the reduction of crime (decrease by 5%). At the same time, murders were registered by 15% less, and robberies and hooliganism by more than 20%. The level of security in public places and on the streets has been improved.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also informed about the measures taken to fulfill his instructions, in particular, to combat drug crime, prevent domestic violence and protect children from criminal attacks, ensure road safety, and suppress the facts of dual citizenship.

In addition, Yerlan Turgumbayev reported on the work on the transition to a service model of police work, ensuring the principle of "police within walking distance", reforming the service of district inspectors and expanding their powers in the field of crime prevention.

The President was also reported on the progress of digitalization of the internal affairs bodies, the introduction of continuous video surveillance in police premises and institutions of the penal system, automation and simplification of the processes of providing public services to the population.

The head of state positively assessed the ongoing reform of the internal affairs bodies and instructed to take additional measures aimed at protecting the constitutional rights of citizens, protecting public order and ensuring road safety.
 
President condoles over passing of professor Talas Omarbekov

07.12.2021, 17:35 71092
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to the over the passing of prominent public figure, scholar-teacher, PhD, prof, honored member of the National Academy of Science of Kazakhstan Talas Omarbekov, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.
 

Talas Omarbekov worked for many years as a teacher at the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical University and Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. He greatly contributed to the development of domestic science. He made an invaluable contribution to the formation of new history of independent Kazakhstan. He dedicated his work to the in-depth study of the Turkic world, genealogy of the people, nomad culture of the people of Central Asia. The name and bright image of Talas Omarbekov will always be remembered by our people, his colleagues, and students," reads the Facebook post.

 
Talas Omarbekov was born on May 29, 1948, in the village of Akzhar, Baizaksk district, Zhambyl region.
 
From 1967 to 1971 he studied at the Historic Faculty of the Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University.
 
He authored 800 scientific works, monographs and textbooks.
 
President signs law on amnesty

07.12.2021, 17:01 58564
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amnesty on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan", the presidential press office said on Tuesday.
 
The text of the Law is to be published in the press, Kazinform reports.
 
Tokayev took part in ceremony of awarding "Altyn Sapa" and "Paryz" awards

07.12.2021, 13:25 59104
The head of state in the videoconference mode spoke at the solemn ceremony of awarding the laureates of the awards of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Altyn Sapa" and "Paryz", the presidential press office said on Tuesday.

In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that over the 15-year history of the Altyn Sapa competition, more than 150 companies have won the Presidential Prize, Kazpravda.kz reports.

“It is of great symbolic importance that this year's solemn ceremony coincided with the 30th anniversary of our Independence. During this period, all conditions for business development were created in Kazakhstan. As a result, a whole galaxy of entrepreneurs has been formed that meet the requirements of the new era. They are becoming the main driving force of the national economy,” said the Head of State.

Speaking about the contribution of domestic business to the industrialization of the country, the President noted that over the past 10 years, the share of the manufacturing industry in the economy exceeded that of the mining industry and reached 13%.

“1,500 new productions have been launched across the country. More than 9 trillion tenge of investments have been invested for these purposes. More than 220 thousand permanent jobs have been created. Last year, manufacturing exports tripled to $ 15.4 billion. Today, products processed in Kazakhstan are exported to 131 countries,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The head of state also noted the progress in digitalization of the domestic industry and medical science.

Addressing the participants in the ceremony, the President recalled that in his Address he set the task to increase the export of the manufacturing industry by 1.5 times, and labor productivity by 30% by 2025. According to him, these are very serious goals, there are all the possibilities to achieve them, all the necessary conditions are being created.

In this context, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of the speedy adoption of the Law "On Industrial Policy", which will provide domestic processing enterprises with affordable raw materials.

In addition, the Head of State spoke about the development of modern infrastructure for domestic business to enter the markets of neighboring countries.

“The Khorgos International Center for Cross-Border Cooperation is successfully operating. As part of this work, it is planned to build four more cross-border hubs: two - on the border with Russia, one - on the border with Uzbekistan and one on the border with Kyrgyzstan. This will reduce transaction costs, increase the efficiency of transport logistics and, as a result, increase our exports,” the President said.

In his speech, the importance of increasing the competitiveness of goods produced in the country and the introduction of modern quality systems was also noted.

Along with this, the Head of State drew attention to the lack of qualified specialists in industry, which is one of the constraining factors of industrialization.

“By 2025, we intend to launch about 500 industrial projects. The government has to start training qualified personnel for these industries right now. Today, the state provides specific measures to support employers. Such tools as on-the-job training, “generational contract” and “first job” are being implemented to help young professionals. The state has provided appropriate subsidies, but they are not enough. The government, together with NCE Atameken, should work out additional measures to stimulate employment and improve the qualifications of employees," the President said.

In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the firm commitment of Kazakhstani business and international companies operating in our country to the principles of social responsibility. In particular, they provided significant support to the health care system during the pandemic. In addition, the participants of the current competition "Paryz" have invested about 20 billion tenge in social projects and charity events. They have created 7 thousand new jobs.

“Business representatives contribute to the prosperity of the country and the improvement of the well-being of the people. In this regard, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all entrepreneurs. I would also like to express my gratitude to the enterprises that participated in these competitions. I would especially like to note the labor collectives. These awards are the results of many years of hard work,” said the Head of State.

Having announced the winners of the competition, the President congratulated them and expressed hope that the well-deserved awards would give a serious impetus to their further successful work.

This year, YDD Corporation LLP (Karaganda region) was recognized as the laureate of the Altyn Sapa competition in the Best Industrial Project nomination, and Agrofirm TNK LLP (Akmola region) was awarded the Best Innovative Project nomination.

The winners of the Grand Prix of the Paryz competition were PO Global-Spetsodezhda LLP (Aktobe region) and the Kazakhstan branch of Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. LLP (West-Kazakhstan region). The prizes were presented to the winners by Prime Minister Askar Mamin.
 
Kazakhstan to adopt law on industrial policy by yearend

07.12.2021, 12:18 37909
A law on industrial policy is set to be adopted by the yearend in Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

In my Address I set a task to increase manufacturing exports by 1.5fold and labor productively by 30% by 2025. These are serious goals for achievement of which we have the potential and necessary conditions are being created," said Tokayev in his video message during the Altyn Sapa Prize award ceremony.

 
According to him, adoption of a law on industrial policy is to become a landmark event in the State’s support for businesses.
 

The law will allow to systematically address one of the important tasks – industrialization, providing domestic manufacturing enterprises affordable raw materials. The law also aims at stimulating upstream and midstream manufacturing," said the President.

 

There has been a moratorium on inspections of small-sized businesses for the second year, as a result of which the number of inspections has reduced by four times. A legislative framework to implement smart regulation of businesses reducing redundant or irrelevant regulatory requirements has been designed. The relevant law will be adopted by the end of the year," said the Kazakh Head of State.

 
