Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives CEO of Air Liquide François Jackow
relevant news
President Tokayev meets with Chairman of Roche Holding Board of Directors Christoph Franz
PM Smailov: All those responsible for Ekibastuz TPP accident to be brought to justice
Kazakhstan attends Central Asian Investment Forum in Japan
Reforms in criminal justice discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s dialogue platform
President condoles with China over passing of Jiang Zemin
We all know Jiang Zemin as an outstanding son of his country, who selflessly served in the name of prosperity of China enhancing the country's authority in the international community. His bright image as an outstanding person who made a significant contribution to the strengthening of Kazakhstan-China friendship will forever remain in the memory of our peoples," the telegram of condolences reads.
Joint statement of Kazakh, French Presidents released
President Tokayev receives Chairman of Orano S.A. Directors Board
Kazakh President, EDF Director General meet
Most read
