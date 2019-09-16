Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives credentials from ambassadors of 10 countries

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received letters of credence from a number of non-resident ambassadors on Tuesday, the Akorda press service informs.

Those presenting the credentials were: ambassadors Lesley Akyaa Opoku Ware (the Republic of Ghana), Gustavo Adolfo Lуpez Calderуn (the Republic of Guatemala), Carsten Sшndergaard (the Kingdom of Denmark), Mike Sango (the Republic of Zimbabwe), Andrei Neguta (the Republic of Moldova), John Mazza (the Republic of San Marino), Branko Rakovec (the Republic of Slovenia), Ramiz Basic (Montenegro), Simon Marco Mumwi (the United Republic of Tanzania) and Manasa Tagicakibau (the Republic of Fiji).

Addressing the foreign diplomats, the Kazakh President expressed readiness for further strengthening of the political dialogue and development of trade and economic cooperation.

Upon completion of the ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success to the diplomats in their noble mission and conveyed his best wishes and greetings to the heads of their countries.

