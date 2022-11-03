This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s supporters meet voters in Almaty rgn
relevant news
Kazakh President endorses law on amnesty
Kazakh President signs law on amending the Treaty on EAEU
Kazakh President signs law on delimitating Kazakh-Turkmen state border
Kazakhstan and North Macedonia make joint statement on further strengthening of bilateral cooperation
Kazakh FM pays first visit to Northern Macedonia in history of bilateral relations
2022 Presidential Election: Nurlan Auesbayev meets Shymkent residents
Kazakh PM calls SCO nations to join forces to ensure food security
Republican public headquarters of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meeting in E Kazakhstan
Most read
