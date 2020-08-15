Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the registration of the world’s first vaccine against COVID-19.

This event confirms the high potential and authority of Russian science, as well as Russia’s leading role in the fight against this global threat. We are grateful to you for the continued support of Kazakhstan in this difficult time for the entire world, including for providing humanitarian aid and doctors who have made a significant contribution to improving the sanitary and epidemiological situation in our country," the President of Kazakhstan noted.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended the effective interaction between Kazakhstan and Russia in this area.

In the second half of August, a governmental delegation will go to Moscow to discuss the purchase of Russian vaccines," President Tokayev informed.













