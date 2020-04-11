Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits the transport and logistics centre

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the "Continental Logistics LLP" transport and logistics centre, and inspected the warehouse where more than 6 thousand tons of food products are stored. In General, 7 logistics complexes with a total area of 222 thousand square meters and 7 vegetable stores designed for 37 thousand tons of products operate on the territory of Nur-Sultan city.

The President was informed on the food supply to the capital and regions of Kazakhstan. Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov reported on the measures taken to regulate prices for socially important food products. Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov spoke about the supply of vegetable products, wheat and flour, while Nur-Sultan's Mayor Altai Kulginov reported on the situation in the capital.

President Tokayev instructed the Government, together with the governors of regions and cities to prevent the growth of prices for food products, to stop the facts of speculation, and to replenish the stabilization funds.

This is a very important job. Providing the population with food is our main task. It is necessary to carry out serious work in that respect," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The President also stressed that at the moment, special attention is required to establish uninterrupted supplies of products in a state of emergency.

The Head of State said that in solidarity with the Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan is ready to provide them appropriate humanitarian assistance if their governments request to do so.

As far as the neighboring Central Asian countries are concerned, we are ready to provide humanitarian assistance. Kazakhstan is a leader in the region, and this obliges us to help countries that need it in this period," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

