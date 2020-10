Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished President Trump and his wife a speedy recovery from the coronavirus, Kazpravda.kz reports.

"Most sincerely wish President Trump and his wife Melania early recovery from coronavirus," Tokayev wrote on Twitter.

