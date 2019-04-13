Kassym-Jomart Tokayev comments on latest events on Korean Peninsula

Astana. 4 January. Kazakhstan Today - Speaker of the Kazakh Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took a favorable view of the emerging trends regarding the cooperation between the DPRK and the Republic of Korea, Kazakhstan Today reports. "Restoration of communication line between North Korea and South Korea is a positive shift, gives hope for easing tension on peninsula. IOC made a right decision to welcome North Korea's sportsmen at Winter Olympic Games in South Korea," Tokayev wrote on Twitter.



