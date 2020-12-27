Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Emir of Kuwait

Kazakh Ambassador Azamat Berdibay delivered credentials to Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

During the meeting the diplomat conveyed the Emir warm and friendly greetings on behalf of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighting that Kazakhstan attaches great significance to building cooperation. The ambassador told about the foreign policy and economic initiatives of Kazakhstan and assured that would make efforts to strengthen friendly relations between the two states.

The Emir highly appreciated Kazakhstan's achievements and wished the diplomat further prosperity and success expressing interest in further widening of political and economic ties with Kazakhstan.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.