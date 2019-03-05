Kazakh ambassador to Pakistan holds briefing on Nur Otan Party's Congress results

Photo: Kazakh MFA's press service

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan H.E. Mr. Barlybay Sadykov held a briefing for the heads of leading mass media of Pakistan, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

Within the framework of this briefing, the representatives of Pakistan mass media were familiarized with the results of the XVIII Congress of the "Nur Otan" political party. Ambassador Sadykov highlighted the role of the Chairman of the Party - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan H.E.

Mr. Nursultan Nazarbayev in the formation of the leading Party and in the promotion of socially oriented policies of the country.

Particular attention was focused on the Party's 2030 program "Society. Well-Being: 10 Goals for the Upcoming Decade". Detailed explanations were given for each item of the program aimed at further improving the welfare of the people of Kazakhstan.

In addition, journalists were told about the initiatives of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan H.E. Mr. Nursultan Nazarbayev in the field of economy, foreign and domestic policy, social sphere, culture and sports.

As a result of the presentation, an exchange of views took place. Representatives of the Pakistani media were keenly interested in social welfare, as well as education and health care systems of Kazakhstan. The attention of most journalists was drawn to the rapid development of the regions of Kazakhstan.

The editor-in-chief of DNA News agency Mr. Agha Iqrar Haroon who visited Kazakhstan earlier, expressed his special admiration for achievements of Kazakhstan over the years of independence.

The editor-in-chief of Pakistan In The World magazine Mr. Tazeen Akhtar in his speech noted the effective work of the country's leadership in the social sphere, taking an example the reducing the poverty level from 47 to 2.7 percent.

By the opinion of chief editor of the Election Times magazine Mr. Safeer Hussain Shah, the goals and tasks set by the Head of State in the social sphere can be an example not only for other countries in the region, but all over the world.

In general, Pakistani journalists spoke positively about the Party's social initiatives and paid their attention the timeliness and relevance of social reforms carried out in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

