Kazakh and German FMs hold talks in Astana
Kazakh PM calls SCO nations to join forces to ensure food security
Republican public headquarters of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meeting in E Kazakhstan
Kazakh universities to open branches abroad
To expand the export opportunities of Kazakhstani universities, we will take measures on opening the branches of Kazakh universities abroad. The work on establishment of a single Central Asian higher education space will be created as well," Sayasat Nurbek said at the Cabinet’s weekly meeting today.
All the initiatives on internationalization of udergraduate and graduate education will underlie Kazakhstan’s international initiative "Intellectual Silk Way," the Minister added.
Tokayev offers condolences to India’s PM over deadly bridge collapse
I with deep sorrows received the news about the collapse of the pedestrian bridge which led to tragic deaths of people and numerous injuries. I express sincere condolences to the people and government of India as well as sympathy to the family members of those died over the tragic event. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured," reads the letter.
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov, German FM Annalena Baerbock hold meeting
There is a considerable potential to increase investment cooperation and mutual trade," he said.
Kazakhstan hails opening of branches of leading German universities
Postage stamp marks 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary
American University of Central Asia, AIFC Court and Int’l Arbitration Centre sign framework agreement on coop
We are excited to develop our cooperation with American University of Central Asia ("AUCA") and to broaden our presence in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, through this partnership. AUCA is one of the leading universities in Eurasia and we look forward to welcoming its students to our international standard internship programme which has previously been experienced by more than 70 students from other universities. We also look forward to offering occasional case hearings from the excellent AUCA premises in Bishkek as we continue to further expand our dispute resolution services to a broad spectrum of businesses and investors beyond Astana".
