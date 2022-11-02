Система Orphus

Kazakh and German FMs hold talks in Astana

31.10.2022, 14:08 16366
Images | gov.kz
Kazakh Deputy PM - Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock who arrived in Kazakhstan to pay a visit, Kazinform reports.
 
The sides debated the current state and prospects for deepening bilateral political economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties and coordinated the countries’ stances on the international agenda. As this year marks the 30 th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Germany the parties noted the high level of political dialogue, and solid mutual benefit cooperation in trade and economic, and investment spheres.
 
The Kazakh Minister expressed confidence that the German FM’s visit to Kazakhstan will give impetus to economic and political cooperation between the two nations. In her turn, Annalena Baerbock said that Kazakhstan holds a clear position amid the current complicated geographic situation and deserves esteem.
 

Kazakh PM calls SCO nations to join forces to ensure food security

01.11.2022, 17:43 4186
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov addressed the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of SCO member states held via a videoconferencing, the PM’s press service reports.
 
In his address the PM noted that multilateral cooperation remains one of the priorities of Kazakhstan’s Government. He highlighted importance for further improving the organization’s work.
 
In 2021 the economic growth rates of SCO member states ranged between 4 and 9% and total sales between Kazakhstan and SCO members grew by 22% to hit some USD 51 bln.
 
The PM called to practical realization of the concept for the development of the pool of tech parks and innovation clusters of SCO. He also suggested building the association of investors of SCO member states to unite large investment foundations. He also stressed the need to take coordinated measures to ensure food security.
 
Kazakhstan is ready to make its contribution using its agricultural potential. Development of artificial selection and seed raising cooperation program will be come an important step. It will give an impetus to the development of agriculture and let scientific plant breeding centres of SCO members cooperate which will consequently have favorable effect on food security governance, the PM said.
 
He also called to develop jointly promising transport and transit corridors.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Republican public headquarters of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds meeting in E Kazakhstan

01.11.2022, 16:11 4271
The members of the republican public headquarters of presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with employees, business community, representatives of ethnic and cultural associations and mothers of many children in East Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
 
During the meetings the members of the headquarters drew attention to the priorities of the pre-election program in the sphere of digitalization, measures to reduce bureaucratic pressure on businesspeople, social direction, etc.
 

Kazakh universities to open branches abroad

01.11.2022, 11:37 4366
Kazakh universities to open branches abroad
Today, at the Government’s weekly meeting, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek informed about the work on establishment of the single Central Asian higher education space, Kazinform reports.
 

To expand the export opportunities of Kazakhstani universities, we will take measures on opening the branches of Kazakh universities abroad. The work on establishment of a single Central Asian higher education space will be created as well," Sayasat Nurbek said at the Cabinet’s weekly meeting today.

 
In his words, together with partners, the Ministry works on establishment of the Central Asian countries' interaction bureau on the Kazakhstani platform.
 

All the initiatives on internationalization of udergraduate and graduate education will underlie Kazakhstan’s international initiative "Intellectual Silk Way," the Minister added.

 

Tokayev offers condolences to India’s PM over deadly bridge collapse

31.10.2022, 17:31 15661
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
Tokayev expressed condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the multiple deaths as a result of the tragic accident in Gujarat State.
 

I with deep sorrows received the news about the collapse of the pedestrian bridge which led to tragic deaths of people and numerous injuries. I express sincere condolences to the people and government of India as well as sympathy to the family members of those died over the tragic event. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured," reads the letter.

 

Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov, German FM Annalena Baerbock hold meeting

31.10.2022, 16:52 15736
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov, German FM Annalena Baerbock hold meeting
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock who is in Kazakhstan for a working visit, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.
 
The meeting focused on the issues of expansion of mutual trade turnover, development of renewable energy and logistics infrastructure, investment cooperation. The sides exchanged views on the current issues of international agenda.
 
The Kazakh Prime Minister stressed that Germany is the main trade and economic and investment partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union with Astana determined to maintain and strengthen the high level of interaction with Berlin despite the continuing negative factors in the global economy.
 
According to Alikhan Smailov, last year direct investment from Germany in the Kazakh economy rose 25% and totaled $320mln. Trade turnover between the countries was up 6% exceeding $2.2bn in the previous year. Consistent growth is also observed in 2022.
 

There is a considerable potential to increase investment cooperation and mutual trade," he said.

 
The Kazakh Prime Minister also spoke about the large-scale deep political and social and economic reforms carried out in Kazakhstan upon the initiative of the Kazakh Head of State.
 
For her part, Annalena Baerbock noted the considerable progress Kazakhstan has made in the past years in the economic and social and political areas.
 
He highlighted that Kazakhstan and Germany have great potential to further develop the economic cooperation in many areas including energy and industry.
 
She also called for greater interaction in professional training of personnel in different areas of economy.
 

Kazakhstan hails opening of branches of leading German universities

31.10.2022, 15:17 15836
Kazakhstan hails opening of branches of leading German universities
Images | gov.kz
Kazakh Deputy PM- Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said that Kazakhstan is ready to support promoting the German language through educational programs, by opening branches of leading German universities in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
 
As earlier reported, Kazakh Deputy PM - Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.
 
He added that another important direction is cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Kazakhstan is home to some 200,000 ethnic Germans.
 
He highlighted the practical importance of Kazakhstan-German University in Almaty, the Kazakhstani-German Center in Astana, and the Wiedergeburt public foundation for preserving the German language and culture in Kazakhstan. The Minister said that Kazakhstan hails academic exchange programs between students and pupils and is ready to promote the German language through educational programs, through opening branches of leading German universities in Kazakhstan, and the development of a dual system of vocational education and training.
 

Postage stamp marks 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary

31.10.2022, 14:16 16246
Postage stamp marks 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary
Images | gov.kz
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Hungary, as part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary, has issued a commemorative postage stamp.
 
The years of the anniversary date – 1992-2022 are indicated on the left side of the stamp of the two countries. Postage stamps are used in the daily correspondence of the Embassy, as well as souvenirs. When creating the stamp design, the principles of philately and the standards of the Hungarian Post were taken into account, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
The first copies of the commemorative stamp were presented on October 26, 2022 during a solemn reception on the occasion of the Republic Day to Mihály Varga, Minister of Finance, co-chairman of three interstate institutions of bilateral cooperation: the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, the Parliamentary Friendship Group and the Strategic Council, as well as Sándor F. Kovács, Deputy of the National Assembly, Chairman of the Union of the Kypchaks of Hungary.
 
The stamps are also set to be gifted to representatives of science and culture, public figures, as well as local collectors - philatelists.
 
It is worth mentioning that in 1992 Hungary became one of the first ten states to recognize the independence of Kazakhstan. In 1993, diplomatic missions of both states were opened in the capitals of the two countries, while the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Budapest became the first foreign institution of independent Kazakhstan in Central and Eastern Europe.
 
Kazakhstan and Hungary express confidence that the strategic partnership will be further strengthened for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries, in the interests of peace, security and stability.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

American University of Central Asia, AIFC Court and Int’l Arbitration Centre sign framework agreement on coop

31.10.2022, 12:15 13496
Images | aifc.kz
The agreement will provide AUCA students internship opportunities at the AIFC Court and IAC.
 
Today Kyrgyzstan-based American University of Central Asia (hereinafter – AUCA), and Kazakhstan-based the Astana International Financial Centre Court (the AIFC Court) and International Arbitration Centre (IAC) signed a framework agreement to expand their scope of cooperation and launch use of a new hearing room in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, the AIFC's official website reads.
 
The Agreement was signed by Mr. Christopher Campbell-Holt, Registrar and Chief Executive of the AIFC Court and IAC, and Ms. Elida Nogoibaeva, Head of Law Division, Associate Professor of AUCA. The agreement creates opportunities for commercial parties in disputes to participate in AIFC Court and IAC hearings from an international standard hearing room at AUCA in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The cooperation also enables students of AUCA to participate in internships at the AIFC Court and IAC, with the possibility of further employment at AIFC resident companies. In addition, students will participate in the AIFC Court and IAC legal education programmes and compete in the international standard Moot competitions organised annually in March and October.
 
In the framework of the visit to Bishkek, the AIFC Court and IAC met with the Kyrgyzstan legal and business communities and presented an introduction to commercial dispute resolution in the wider Eurasia region, services offered by the AIFC Court and IAC and further opportunities for businesses in the Kyrgyzstan seeking to invest in Kazakhstan.
 
Christopher Campbell-Holt, Registrar and Chief Executive of the AIFC Court and IAC commented:
 

We are excited to develop our cooperation with American University of Central Asia ("AUCA") and to broaden our presence in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, through this partnership. AUCA is one of the leading universities in Eurasia and we look forward to welcoming its students to our international standard internship programme which has previously been experienced by more than 70 students from other universities. We also look forward to offering occasional case hearings from the excellent AUCA premises in Bishkek as we continue to further expand our dispute resolution services to a broad spectrum of businesses and investors beyond Astana".

 
References:
 
About AUCA:
 
AUCA is the first university in Central Asia to teach in the American liberal arts education system. It is ranked among the top ten universities in Central Asia according to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) rankings. The study programs are accredited in the USA in partnership with Bard College.
 
About the AIFC, the AIFC Court and the IAC:
 
The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus. www.aifc.kz
 
The AIFC Court is an independent legal entity. It has its own procedural rules modelled on English common law procedures and leading international practice. The AIFC Court is separate and independent from the courts of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It consists of two tiers: a Court of First Instance, which includes a specialist division known as the Small Claims Court; and a Court of Appeal. It has exclusive jurisdiction over disputes arising out of the activities and operations of the AIFC and jurisdiction in the case of other disputes in which all parties agree in writing to give the AIFC Court jurisdiction. It does not have jurisdiction in relation to disputes that are of a criminal or administrative nature. It applies the most up to date and efficient case management practices. https://court.aifc.kz/
 
The International Arbitration Centre (IAC) is an independent legal entity. It has its own procedural rules modelled on best international practice. It has its own panel of leading international arbitrators and mediators having many years of arbitration and mediation experience in commercial law, including oil and gas, trade, construction, energy, financial services, banking, Islamic finance, insurance, and intellectual property. IAC arbitration awards are recognised and enforceable in Kazakhstan and internationally. https://iac.aifc.kz/

Source: kazinform 
 

