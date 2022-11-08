Система Orphus

Kazakh capital to host next round of talks on Syria

07.11.2022, 18:41 566
Another round of the international meeting on Syria will take place in Astana at the close of November," Kazakh MFA’s official representative Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.

 
Earlier he said that Iran will introduce a 14-day visa-free regime for Kazakhstanis. The Government of Iran starting from November 11, 2022 will introduce visa-free travel scheme for Kazakhstanis to boost and strengthen relations between the countries. It will let Kazakhstanis stay in the territory of Iran up to 14 days.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakh President surveys Kaspi desalination plant

07.11.2022, 16:37 646
Images | akorda.kz
As part of his working visit to Mangistau region the Head of State surveyed the Kaspi desalination plant, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The President got acquainted with the progress of realization of the plant modernization project. It aims at doubling the plant capacity which produces up to 20,000 cu m of clean water a day.
 
The President highly appreciated the plant’s role in providing the region with clean drinking water and expressed confidence that modernization will be success.
 
The Head of State charged the Government to adopt new technologies to settle water scarcity in the region.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakh PM to attend COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh

07.11.2022, 16:07 721
Images | Screen from video/t.me/KZgovernment
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh to attend the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), the PM’s press service reports.
 
More than 120 countries will attend in the event. The Heads of State and Governments will address the summit to present the country’s visions on the pressing climate change issues.
 
The Kazakh PM is expected to hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the summit.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Government commissioned to extend terms of special economic zones operation

07.11.2022, 14:02 806
Government should prolong the terms of operation of the special economic zones, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the meeting with the residents of Mangistau region in Aktau today, Kazinform reports.
 

The activity of the Aktau Sea port SEZ opens broad opportunities. It stands among top-3 special economic zones of the country in the volume of investments attracted, the volume of products manufactured and taxes paid. Earlier, I set a task to build infrastructure and utilities on undeveloped land plots in special economic zones. We must continue this work," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said and commissioned the Government to extend the terms of operation of the special economic zones.

 

UNESCO project on glacial outburst floods in Central Asia sums up its first year

04.11.2022, 17:25 35411
UNESCO project on glacial outburst floods in Central Asia sums up its first year
Images | en.unesco.kz
From October 31 to November 1, Almaty hosted a second regional exchange workshop of the "Reducing vulnerabilities of populations in the Central Asia region from glacier lake outburst floods in a changing climate (GLOFCA)" project.
 
The workshop’s theme was "Assessment of downstream GLOF hazard and community hazard mapping," the UNESCO Cluster Office reports.
 
Leading researchers and experts in the field of disaster risk management from around the world, as well as representatives of ministries of emergencies from Central Asia and international organizations attended the event.
 
In the first year of the project, the main task was to summarize the existing knowledge and practices on the identification and monitoring of potentially dangerous lakes. The experts developed the first chapter of the best practice guide to reducing vulnerability to glacial lake outbursts in Central Asia. When finalized, this document will be presented to the global audience as an example of the experience of Central Asia in this area.
 
Due to glacier melting and lake formation across Central Asia, there is an increased risk of Glacier Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), which confound and exacerbate water-related threats to mountain communities, their settlements, and livelihoods. GLOFs also threaten populations, livelihoods and infrastructure located in river floodplains and downstream areas.
 
The UNESCO Office in Almaty, together with the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan developed the GLOFCA project funded by the Adaptation Fund. The University of Zurich, Switzerland, serves as the main implementing partner of the Project.
 
The GLOFCA project aims to strengthen monitoring, analytical capacity, and the response capacity of institutions and government officials responsible for disaster risk reduction, emergency and climate change adaptation through community-based and gender-sensitive education and communication, and by establishing early warning systems supported by the necessary monitoring strategies.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Foreign Minister Tleuberdi visits UAE

04.11.2022, 13:16 35611
Images | gov.kz
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi paid an official visit to the United Arab Emirates, during which the 9th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation and the 5th round of Political Consultations were held, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
During the talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, prospects for further development of bilateral relations were discussed. The interlocutors exchanged views on topical international issues. Tileuberdi conveyed the message of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
 
At the political consultations, the Emirati delegation was headed by the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE, Suhail Al Mazrouei. The parties noted the high level of mutual understanding and mutual support of the two states in the international arena. A close political dialogue has been established at the highest level. An agreement was reached on further building up effective partnership within multilateral structures.
 
Also, under the co-chairmanship of Tileuberdi and Al Mazrouei, the 9th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission was held, following which the relevant Protocol was signed. The Intergovernmental Commission has consolidated agreements on investment, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Emirates. Promising joint projects have been identified in the fields of education and science, agriculture, energy and renewable energy sources, mining and metallurgical complex, transport and logistics, construction, etc.
 
For 6 months of 2022, foreign direct investment from the UAE to Kazakhstan increased by 2 times compared to the same period last year and amounted to 128.7 million US dollars. The volume of trade turnover in January-August this year amounted to 550.1 million US dollars (exports – 514.6 million dollars, imports – 35.5 million dollars).
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Türkiye’s Göknur Gida, Baiterek Holding discuss coop

04.11.2022, 12:38 35706
Türkiye’s Göknur Gida, Baiterek Holding discuss coop
Images | gov.kz
On November 3, 2022,CEO of Baiterek Holding Kanat Sharlapayev had a meeting with Director General of Göknur Gida Turkish company Osman Aslanali.
 
The first meeting with the Turkish company took place during the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Türkiye on May 11, 2022, Kazinform reports.
 
Göknur Gida is the largest Turkish producer of juice concentrates and fruit purees.
 
The sides discussed the opportunities of implementing joint projects and future potential of mutually beneficial collaboration. The company plans to implement a five-year project in Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial sector.
 
Kanat Sharlapayev noted Baiterek Holding’s readiness to consider the prospects of cooperation to define further course of negotiations.
 
Upon completion of the meeting, the sides expressed intention to further strengthen stable and mutually beneficial investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.
 

New U.S. Ambassador presents credentials to First Deputy FM of Kazakhstan

04.11.2022, 12:11 35816
Images | gov.kz
On November 3, Kairat Umarov, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, received the copies of the credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of United States Daniel Rosenblum and wished him success in his work.
 
During the meeting, the diplomats discussed the prospects for developing and strengthening political dialogue as well as trade and economic cooperation, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
The U.S. Ambassador thanked for the warm welcome and indicated his readiness to make every effort to further strengthen the enhanced strategic partnership.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

President to meet foreign diplomats in Akorda

04.11.2022, 11:28 35651
Images | t.me/bort_01
Today, in the Akorda Palace, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will meet the heads of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Kazakhstan, the press service of Akorda reported via Telegram.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

