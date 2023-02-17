Kazakh CEC registers Auyl party list
The party list includes 25 people. Of which 10 are women, people with disabilities, and youth that is 41% of all its candidates," member of the CEC Asylbek Smagulov told the meeting. He reminded the Party won 5.29% of votes in the Majilis elections held in 2021. Consequently, the Party is excused from any paying nomination fees.
Kazakh students studying in Türkiye may continue their education at the universities of Kazakhstan," Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek said.
Kazakhstan is ready to accept our nationals, compatriots, Kazakhstani students studying overseas and facing challenging situations as well as those receiving education in Türkiye," the minister told journalists on Tuesday.
