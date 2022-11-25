This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh delegation attends 9th Global Forum of UN Alliance of Civilizations
France’s President Emmanuel Macron congratulates Tokayev on re-election
Since 2019 Kazakhstan has embarked on the ambitious process of political and economic modernization which we’re closing following. I’m sure that your re-election will maintain this momentum and carry out the reforms you announced in the interests of the country and Kazakhstanis. I’m also introduced to the efforts you take to strengthen regional cooperation in Central Asia and I’d like to assure you of my full support," wrote the French President.
Kazakhstan suggests building Network University of Council of Turkic Countries
Kazakh PM, Canada’s special envoy to EU and Europe hold talks
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov meets with Shell's Upstream Director Zoë Yujnovich
All conditions were created to hold fair elections - Senate Speaker
In this crucial period, the people voted and made their choice in favor of strategic initiatives of the Head of State and building a Fair Kazakhstan. All the necessary conditions for holding transparent and fair elections have been created. Local and foreign observers stated that the voting process fully complied with the national legislation and international standards. These elections confirm that our country has entered a new stage of its development. Today we face a joint large-scale work on fulfillment of the tasks set by the President of the country. Together we must implement the priorities of the President’s election program," said Ashimbayev.
President Tokayev calls for collective search for peace formula for Ukraine
As for Ukraine, I believe it is high time for a joint, collective search for a peace formula. Any war ends with peace talks. Every chance should be used to achieve at least truce. The Istanbul round of negotiations gave hope for this, but the agreement was "undermined" for various reasons. We must not allow the fraternal Russian and Ukrainian peoples to part ways for tens or hundreds of years with mutual unhealed grievances," the Kazakh leader said.
Kazakhstan’s strategic course towards strengthening cooperation with regional partners will be unchanged - Tokayev
We’re firmly determined to continue to take efforts to maintain the high level of relations with your countries both bilaterally and multilaterally," said Tokayev at the CSTO meeting.
Growing turbulence in international affairs also hit the CSTO. In the region conflicts undermining the stability and security in the entire Eurasian space take place. It is vital to maintain and promote an open and constructive dialogue. It is an effective and the only feasible way out of difficult crises and disagreements," said the Kazakh President.
Finding ways to settle the situation in this country is one of the basic factors to ensure security on the southern frontiers of the CSTO. Kazakhstan aims at continuing the practical interaction with the Afghan leadership to deal with acute social and economic issues it faces. Humanitarian assistance is provided to Afghanistan," said the Kazakh Head of State.
Imangali Tassmagambetov appointed as CSTO general secretary
The agenda of today’s meeting is substantial. I hope that we will coordinate our alliance approaches and achieve coherent collective cooperation on current issues," said Pashinyan.
