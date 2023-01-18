16.01.2023, 07:21 10391
Kazakh delegation participates in 13th IRENA Assembly session in Abu Dhabi
Images
On January 1-15, a delegation of Kazakhstan participated in the 13th session of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Assembly in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Ministry of Energy.
The meeting attended by the delegates from 168 countries was chaired by IRENA Director General Francesco La Camera.
Taking the floor, Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Zhandos Nurmaganbetov said that Kazakhstan along with the international community gives much attention to the development of renewable energy sources and noted the country’s firm commitment to become a carbon-neutral country by 2060, its adherence to the sustainable development goals, fulfillment of the obligations taken under the Paris agreement and diversification of its energy sources in a long-term outlook.
On the sidelines of the forum, the delegation held a bilateral meeting with the IRENA leadership.
The sides discussed the issues of organization of a seminar on Central Asia in Kazakhstan. The event is expected to focus on the joint efforts of neighbor states on acceleration of transition to the RES and using vast renewable resources of the region.
16.01.2023, 16:24 5096
Kazakhstan Ambassador meets Indonesian Defence Minister
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Indonesia Daniyar Sarekenov met with Defence Minister of this country Prabowo Subianto for discussing the promising areas of cooperation in the field of defence.
14.01.2023, 09:10 16246
Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
Images
Kazakhstan will hold today the election of the Senate deputies. According to the Central Election Commission, 55 candidates have been registered for the election. Four candidates were nominated from Almaty. Almaty, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Turkistan regions nominated two candidates each. Other regions as well as Astana and Shymkent cities registered three candidates each, Kazinform reports.
More than 130 candidates applied for the election across the country.
The voting will begin at 11:00am Astana time.
3,168 Majilis deputies were included in the list of electors across the republic. The biggest number of electors were registered in Turkistan (317) and Kostanay regions (263). The smallest number of electors are in Almaty (38), Astana (31) and Shymkent (30).
The nomination of the candidates began on November 29, 2022 and lasted for 16 days.
In accordance with the Law "On elections", the registration of the candidates finished at 18:00pm December 24, 2022.
The pre-election campaign ended on January 13, 2023 at 00:00am.
The results of the election will be announced by the Central Election Commission no later than seven days from the date of the elections, no later than January 20, 2023.
On November 26, 2022, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on holding the Senate on January 14, 2023
13.01.2023, 12:01 16546
Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan strongly condemns the terrorist attack that took place on January 11, 2023 near an administrative building in Kabul, which killed dozens of people, the press office of the MFA said.
The Foreign Office expresses its deepest condolences to the families of victims and calls the authorities of Afghanistan to intensify the struggle on eradication of the sources of terrorism in its territory
On Wednesday, TASS reported with a reference to Hasht-e Subh Daily that over 20 people died in the explosion that occurred near the building of the Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan in downtown Kabul. According to the report, "at least 21 people died and 25 were injured" in the explosion.
13.01.2023, 10:44 16416
Kazakh Parliament repels Law on Elbasy
Images
At today’s joint session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan the deputies in the first and second readings adopted the Law of Kazakhstan "On annulling the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan "On the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy", Kazinform reports.
In a time of deep political changes, when Kazakhstan moves towards democracy and pluralism, it is crucial to avoid any mechanisms which lead to the assumption of power by separate groups. That’s why a group of deputies of the Kazakh Majilis submitted this draft law given the extraordinary majority of the population," Majilis deputy Yerlan Sairov said.
In turn, the Zhana Kazakhstan (New Kazakhstan) group of deputies appealed to the Constitutional Court on this issue. The Constitutional Court delivered a decision on the contradiction of the Law "On the status of the First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy" to the new Constitution
The Law "On the First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy" was adopted in 2000.
13.01.2023, 09:37 16481
Kazakh PM to tour Almaty region
The Premier is to get acquainted with the plans for further development of the city, development of the G4City project, and new housing construction
Today Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov is expected to pay a working visit to Almaty region to survey the current situation in the region and debate the pressing issues and problems, the Government’s Telegram Channel reads.
In particular, the Prime Minister is expected to visit agrarian and industrial enterprises, meet with farm producers, and inspect the construction of the Almaty Main Ring Road, and work of the city thermal power station.
Besides, the Premier is to get acquainted with the plans for further development of the city, development of the G4City project, and new housing construction.
12.01.2023, 16:52 36546
Kazakh Ambassador presents letters of credence to Federal President of Austria
Images
At the Hofburg Palace, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev presented his Letters of Credence to Federal President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen.
During the meeting held after the ceremony of presenting Credentials, the Ambassador conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the Federal President on behalf of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and informed that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to further strengthening bilateral cooperation with Austria, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
Bakayev, on behalf of the Head of State, conveyed to Alexander Van der Bellen an invitation to the Astana International Forum, which will be held on June 8-9, 2023, in the capital of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh diplomat briefed on the country's ongoing political and socio-economic transformations and current foreign policy.
In turn, the Federal President conveyed warm wishes to President Tokayev and stressed that Kazakhstan is an important and reliable partner of Austria, with which Vienna is ready to develop close and multifaceted cooperation.
The parties' mutual interest in further expanding and deepening bilateral ties in all areas of interaction was noted.
At the end of the meeting, Alexander Van der Bellen congratulated the Ambassador on his official inauguration and wished success in further strengthening bilateral relations.
12.01.2023, 16:40 36546
President Tokayev to participate in 'The Voice of Global South' virtual summit
Images
On Friday, January 13, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the The Voice of Global South virtual summit at the invitation of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.
In the course of the summit, the heads of state and government of developing countries will discuss the prospects of uniting efforts in solution of the pressing problems of the modern world.
11.01.2023, 16:41 48856
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held Jan 13
Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov signed the decree on the convocation of a joint session of two chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov signed the decree on the convocation of a joint session of two chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Majilis’ press service.
In accordance with the subparagraph 2) of Paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan to convoke the joint session of the chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan on January 13, 2023 at 10 am Astana time in Astana," the decree reads.
