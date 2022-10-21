This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh delegation visits Washington, D.C.
Kazakh PM calls for observance of UNESCO recommendations to preserve Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum
This funds is provided to develop the engineering infrastructure, address social issues, and support the agroindustrial complex of the region," said Smailov.
Kazakhstan’s Deputy FM Vassilenko holds meetings with European partners
2-3 years required to complete Kazakh-Russian border demarcation process– FM
Kazakhstan and Russia share more than 7,500 kilometers of border, 70% of which have already been demarcated. The remaining 30% runs through the mountainous areas. It will take about 2-3 years to fully complete the demarcation of the Kazakh-Russian border. Of course, both sides have already completed the process of identification of boundaries. The only thing we need is to demarcate the borders," Mukhtar Tleuberdi said on the sidelines of the Senate’s session.
No reason to speak about evacuation or closure of Kazakh Embassy in Kyiv – FM
Now, when military operations are underway, many Kazakhstanis leave Ukraine on their own, and we face difficulties in counting their number. Our Consul supposes there are approximately 200 Kazakhstani nationals staying in the territory of Ukraine," Mukhtar Tleuberdi said.
Our Consul is in Kyiv. On a daily basis, he meets our nationals staying in Kyiv. They have many questions, and they apply for the assistance. There is no reason to speak about evacuation or temporary closure," stressed Mukhtar Tleuberdi.
Kazakhstan to implement several projects to increase transit transportations
Another project to be implemented is construction of the rail line bypassing Almaty which will let lessen burden on Almaty railway junction by 30% and reduce the time of goods supply from China and Asia-Pacific region to the Central Asian, Persian Gulf states and Europe to 24 hours," Kassym Tlepov explained.
Berlin Eurasian Club reviews Kazakhstan-EU cooperation in transport and logistics
Crucial to increase total capacity of renewables
Almaty region has a great potential for the development energy sector. Several proejcts are being developed in the region now. The point at issue is the construction of a wind farm in Shelek corridor, a small-scale hydropower plant in Raiymbek district and Bartogai hydropower plant in Yenbekshikazakh district, etc.," the Head of State said.
Environmental cooperation council may be created within CICA
It means if the conference takes place, an environmental cooperation council of Asia will be established. All this contributes to the emergence of new structures, and finally the CICA may embark on a new level," Kairat Sarybay added.
