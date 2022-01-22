Kazakh Deputy Defense Minister relieved of post

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi paid a working visit to Belgium, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

As part of a working trip to Belgium, Mukhtar Tleuberdi held separate talks with Vice Prime Minister - Minister for Foreign Affairs of Belgium Sophie Wilmes, Chief Foreign Policy Adviser to the President of the European Council Simon Mordu, Special Representative of the European Union for Human Rights Eamon Gilmour, Secretary General of the European External Action Service Stefano Sanino, as well as with the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Terry Hakala.

Kazakhstan and the European Union confirmed their intention to develop mutually beneficial, multifaceted cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral relations. This was the main leitmotif of the talks between Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi and the leadership of the EU and Belgium. The Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union, signed in March 2020, launched a qualitatively new stage in Kazakh-European relations.

The main topics of negotiations with European partners were the intensification of cooperation on the Kazakh-European track, the current situation in Kazakhstan, taking into account the latest tragic events, as well as the discussion of measures to implement the results of the first official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Brussels on November 25-26, 2021.

The minister informed the European partners in detail about the internal political situation in the country and the counter-terrorist operation carried out with the participation of the CSTO peacekeeping forces and the current process of their withdrawal from the Republic of Kazakhstan. He reaffirmed the country's commitment to preserving the democratic achievements and transformations made within 30 years of independence.

Issues of human rights and regional security became the main topic of the meeting with Eamon Gilmore and Terry Hakala. The Minister informed the interlocutors about the main aspects of the ongoing political reforms in Kazakhstan.

The interlocutors expressed support for large-scale reforms in the country, noting the importance of a constructive dialogue between Kazakhstan and the EU on the rule of law and democratization to strengthen the Kazakh-European partnership as a whole.

During the talks of the minister with the Chief Advisor on Foreign Policy of the President of the European Council Simon Mordu, the agreements reached during the official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Brussels and his talks with King Philip and Prime Minister Alexandre De Cros were discussed.

During the exchange of views on international issues, they discussed interaction within the framework of the UN, the OSCE and other multilateral structures. The agenda of the talks included regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, cooperation with the countries of Central Asia and water resources management.

During the visit, Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi held a press conference for the European media on the current situation in Kazakhstan, as well as on the new reforms of the Head of State for further development of our country.

While in Brussels, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi also held telephone conversations with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. Taking into account the current presidency of France in the Council of the European Union, the parties agreed to hold the next meeting of the RK-EU Cooperation Council in April this year.