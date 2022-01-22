Система Orphus

Kazakh Deputy Defense Minister relieved of post

20.01.2022, 13:18 1016
Daryn Tuyakov has been relieved of the post of Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to relieve Mr. Tuyakov of the post at the Ministry of Defense.
 
Born in 1969 in Almaty region, Daryn Tuyakov is a graduate of the Leningrad Higher Military Polytechnic College, the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the International Business Academy and the Higher School of Corporate Governance of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.
 
Throughout his career he worked for the Ministry of Justice, Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry and other government agencies.
 
He was appointed as the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan in October 2020.
 
Kazakhstan remains committed to its international obligations, Tokayev

20.01.2022, 19:51 736
Kazakhstan remains committed to its international obligations and universal principles in the sphere of human rights and supremacy of law, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform reports.
 

Kazakhstan remains committed to its international obligations and universal principles in the sphere of human rights and supremacy of law. We will follow the path for further political modernization," the Twitter post of the President reads.

 
Kazakh and Uzbek Presidents talked over phone

20.01.2022, 17:10 1071
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
The Presidents shared views on further development of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The parties agreed to speed up the process of negotiations between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
 
Besides, the sides discussed the key issues of political, trade and economic, investment, transport and transit, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Great attention was paid to ensuring stability and security in the region.
 
Kazakh President introduces new Defense Minister

19.01.2022, 17:51 14241
President of Kazakhstan - Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the key personnel of the Defense Ministry, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The President introduced new Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov highlighting his great experience. He has been serving in the internal troops over than 30 years. Prior to the appointment to the recent post Zhaksylykov served as the Deputy Interior Minister - Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard.
 
Following the meeting the Head of State positively assessed the CSTO Peacekeeping Mission. He added that CSTO peacekeepers deployment was efficient that also demonstrated the potential of the Organization.
 
Given the geopolitical situation and regional threats the President assigned to fundamentally raise the combat effectiveness of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan and settle certain tasks. First of all, it is crucial to strengthen military intelligence which is supposed to provide the country's leadership with timely and accurate information about external and internal threats.
 
Given the geopolitical situation and regional threats the President assigned to fundamentally raise the combat effectiveness of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan and settle certain tasks. First of all, it is crucial to strengthen military intelligence that is to provide the country's leadership with timely and accurate information about external and internal threats. The Special Operations Command that will be set up pursuant to the President's decree is vested with that important mission. It is essential to take all organizational measures and ensure readiness to conduct special operations jointly with other law enforcement agencies.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned also to update technical and military equipment of the Army. The President charged to reconsider the armament and military hardware procurement plan for 2022 taking into account January events and take measures to raise human capacity of the Armed Forces.
 
Following the meeting the President wished the new minister success.
 
Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan appointed

19.01.2022, 15:43 14346
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree to appoint Yerkin Botakanov as the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan - Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
Born on September 1 in 1966 in East Kazakhstan he is the graduate of the Konev Almaty Higher All-Troops Command College, Military Academy of the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.
 
Since 2020 served as the 1st Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard - Head of the General Headquarters in Nur-Sultan.
 
Kazakhstan and EU confirmed their intention to develop cooperation

19.01.2022, 15:38 14451
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi paid a working visit to Belgium, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
As part of a working trip to Belgium, Mukhtar Tleuberdi held separate talks with Vice Prime Minister - Minister for Foreign Affairs of Belgium Sophie Wilmes, Chief Foreign Policy Adviser to the President of the European Council Simon Mordu, Special Representative of the European Union for Human Rights Eamon Gilmour, Secretary General of the European External Action Service Stefano Sanino, as well as with the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Terry Hakala.
 
Kazakhstan and the European Union confirmed their intention to develop mutually beneficial, multifaceted cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral relations. This was the main leitmotif of the talks between Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi and the leadership of the EU and Belgium. The Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union, signed in March 2020, launched a qualitatively new stage in Kazakh-European relations.
 
The main topics of negotiations with European partners were the intensification of cooperation on the Kazakh-European track, the current situation in Kazakhstan, taking into account the latest tragic events, as well as the discussion of measures to implement the results of the first official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Brussels on November 25-26, 2021.
 
The minister informed the European partners in detail about the internal political situation in the country and the counter-terrorist operation carried out with the participation of the CSTO peacekeeping forces and the current process of their withdrawal from the Republic of Kazakhstan. He reaffirmed the country's commitment to preserving the democratic achievements and transformations made within 30 years of independence.
 
Issues of human rights and regional security became the main topic of the meeting with Eamon Gilmore and Terry Hakala. The Minister informed the interlocutors about the main aspects of the ongoing political reforms in Kazakhstan.
 
The interlocutors expressed support for large-scale reforms in the country, noting the importance of a constructive dialogue between Kazakhstan and the EU on the rule of law and democratization to strengthen the Kazakh-European partnership as a whole.
 
During the talks of the minister with the Chief Advisor on Foreign Policy of the President of the European Council Simon Mordu, the agreements reached during the official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Brussels and his talks with King Philip and Prime Minister Alexandre De Cros were discussed.
 
During the exchange of views on international issues, they discussed interaction within the framework of the UN, the OSCE and other multilateral structures. The agenda of the talks included regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, cooperation with the countries of Central Asia and water resources management.
 
During the visit, Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi held a press conference for the European media on the current situation in Kazakhstan, as well as on the new reforms of the Head of State for further development of our country.
 
While in Brussels, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi also held telephone conversations with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. Taking into account the current presidency of France in the Council of the European Union, the parties agreed to hold the next meeting of the RK-EU Cooperation Council in April this year.
 
Kazakhstan names new Defense Minister

19.01.2022, 15:10 14521
Kazakhstan names new Defense Minister
Images | gov.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree to appoint Ruslan Zhaksylykov as the Defense Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
The Head of State decreed to relieve him of his duties as the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs - Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard of Kazakhstan.
 
Born in 1966 in Almaty region is the graduate of the Konev Almaty Higher All-Troops Command College, Frunze Military Academy.
 
Kazakh Defense Minister relieved of his duties

19.01.2022, 15:06 14611
The Head of State relieved Murat Bektanov of his duties as the Defense Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

 
Kazakh President's Special Representative to Baikonur complex relieved of his duties

17.01.2022, 18:51 25321
The Head of State decreed to relieve Serik Suleimenov of his duties as the Kazakh President's Special Representative to the Baikonur complex, the Akorda press service reports.
 
