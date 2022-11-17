Система Orphus

Kazakh Embassy holds meeting with Kazakhstani students studying at British universities

16.11.2022, 19:35 2646
Kazakh Embassy holds meeting with Kazakhstani students studying at British universities
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK Magzhan Ilyasov and diplomats of the Embassy had a meeting with holders of the Bolashak scholarship program who study at higher educational institutions in the UK.
 
During the meeting, Kazakh youth were informed about the current events of the international agenda and the current state of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Great Britain, the Embassy’s official website reads.
 
Furthermore, issues related to the upcoming presidential elections in Kazakhstan and important aspects of educational cooperation between the countries were discussed.
 
Kazakh diplomats took an interest in the students' issues, listened to their proposals and answered their questions.
 
The students, in turn, thanked for the meeting and announced their intention to create an association of masters and doctoral students studying in the UK. The initiative group includes students from King's College London, University of Exeter, University of Leicester.
 
The main goal of creating the association is the need to have a platform where Bolashak scholarship holders could promptly find answers to their questions. Also, this association intends to promote the cultural characteristics and values of Kazakhstan in the UK.
 
At the end of the meeting, the students expressed their hope for further joint work with the Embassy in holding various cultural events.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


relevant news

AIFC Court, Int’l Arbitration Centre and Westminster International University Tashkent sign framework agr’t on coop

16.11.2022, 17:47 2721
AIFC Court, Int’l Arbitration Centre and Westminster International University Tashkent sign framework agr’t on coop
Images | aifc.kz
On November 15, Kazakhstan-based Astana International Financial Centre Court (the AIFC Court) and International Arbitration Centre (IAC) and Uzbekistan-based Westminster International University Tashkent (WIUT) signed a framework agreement of cooperation and launched the use of a new hearing room in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
 
The Agreement was signed by Mr. Christopher Campbell-Holt, Registrar and Chief Executive of the AIFC Court and IAC, and Mr. Bakhrom Mirkasimov, WIUT Rector. The agreement creates opportunities for commercial parties in disputes to participate in AIFC Court and IAC hearings from an international standard hearing room at WIUT in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The cooperation also enables students of WIUT to participate in internships at the AIFC Court and IAC, with the possibility of further employment at AIFC resident companies. In addition, students will participate in the AIFC Court and IAC legal education programmes and compete in the international standard Moot competitions organised annually in March and October, the AIFC’s official website reads.
 
In the framework of the visit to Tashkent, the AIFC Court and IAC met with the Uzbekistani legal and business communities and presented an introduction to commercial dispute resolution in the wider Eurasia region, services offered by the AIFC Court and IAC, and further opportunities for businesses in Uzbekistan seeking to invest in Kazakhstan.
 
Christopher Campbell-Holt, Registrar and Chief Executive of the AIFC Court and IAC commented:
 

We are excited to develop our cooperation with Westminster International University Tashkent (WIUT) and to broaden our presence in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, through this cooperation. WIUT is one of the leading universities in Eurasia and we look forward to welcoming its students to our international standard internship programme which has previously been experienced by more than 80 students from other universities. We also look forward to offering occasional case hearings from the international standard WIUT premises in Tashkent as we continue to further expand our dispute resolution services to a broad spectrum of businesses and investors beyond Astana".

 
Bakhrom Mirkasimov, WIUT Rector commented:
 

We are happy to sign this agreement, which advanced our student participation in moot competitions at the AIFC. It provides students and graduates opportunities of involvement in the work at the AIFC Court and International Arbitration Centre at the AIFC with further legal assistance to the companies operating within the AIFC, where English common law applies. WIUT also raises awareness of the work of the AIFC among students, the academic community and legal professionals and will be hosting activities of the AIFC at WIUT. We appreciate our further cooperation".

 
References:
 
About WIUT:
 
Westminster International University in Tashkent (WIUT) is the first international university located in the heart of Central Asia to offer a Western-style education with UK qualifications. WIUT offers a wide range of programmes, all in English, academic and research activities, as well as social events. Independent learning is an essential part of the UK education system, and WIUT is no exception. WIUT students can often be found in the Learning Resource Centre (LRC), computer rooms and innovation labs, working on projects and discussing course content with their peers. Other times, students may be found making the most of the University’s exceptional sports facilities or engaging in the many social and cultural events organized by the Students’ Union.
 
About the AIFC, the AIFC Court and the IA
 
The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus. www.aifc.kz
 
The AIFC Court is an independent legal entity. It has its own procedural rules modelled on English common law procedures and leading international practice. The AIFC Court is separate and independent from the courts of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It consists of two tiers: a Court of First Instance, which includes a specialist division known as the Small Claims Court; and a Court of Appeal. It has exclusive jurisdiction over disputes arising out of the activities and operations of the AIFC and jurisdiction in the case of other disputes in which all parties agree in writing to give the AIFC Court jurisdiction. It does not have jurisdiction in relation to disputes that are of a criminal or administrative nature. It applies the most up to date and efficient case management practices. https://court.aifc.kz/
 
The International Arbitration Centre (IAC) is an independent legal entity. It has its own procedural rules modelled on best international practice. It has its own panel of leading international arbitrators and mediators having many years of arbitration and mediation experience in commercial law, including oil and gas, trade, construction, energy, financial services, banking, Islamic finance, insurance, and intellectual property. IAC arbitration awards are recognised and enforceable in Kazakhstan and internationally. https://iac.aifc.kz/
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Samruk-Kazyna JSC to expand cooperation with Boeing

16.11.2022, 14:07 2811
Samruk-Kazyna JSC to expand cooperation with Boeing
Images | www.sk.kz
Today, the management of Samruk-Kazyna JSC met with Mr. Monte Fraser, the Vice President of Boeing for Sales and Marketing in Russia and CIS countries and Mr. Mario Antonio Ebjim, the Director of Boeing for Strategy and Market Development, the press service of Samruk-Kazyna reported.
 
The representatives of Boeing presented their vision for the development of passenger and cargo air transportation. They noted the Kazakhstan’s ideal location for servicing the Eurasian market, which may contribute to unleashing tourism potential, economic diversification and productivity improvement.
 
Boeing offers a long-term partnership in the field of commercial aviation, including development of airlines and airports, as well as training of the talent pool. Air Astana has already signed an agreement with Air Lease Corporation on delivery to operational leasing of 3 new wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The possibility of acquiring 20 aircraft of the 737 MAX jet family for QAZAQ AIR with the support of EXIM Bank is also considered.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan's foreign policy in focus of Andorran diplomats

16.11.2022, 11:24 2891
Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko delivered an online lecture on Kazakhstan's foreign policy to the staff of the Andorran Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including the Principality's diplomatic missions abroad, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
Opening the event, Andorran Minister of Foreign Affairs Maria Ubach praised the ongoing extensive social and economic reforms initiated by Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and wished our country success in the upcoming early presidential election.
 
Vassilenko elaborated on the main directions of Kazakhstan's foreign policy, which focuses on further strengthening relations with the countries of Central Asia and deepening cooperation with Russia, China, the USA and the European Union and other partners.
 
The parties noted the intensification of effective cooperation with the EU, in particular the recent visit of President of the European Council Charles Michel to Astana, the meeting of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the margins of the COP27 Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, as well as the preparation for the visit of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in the coming days.
 
Speaking of Kazakhstan's active foreign-policy activity, Vassilenko said that over the past two months the country hosted a number of significant forums and visits, including the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, the VI Summit of CICA, the CIS Council of Heads of State, as well as a number of state visits.
 
Speaking about the development of bilateral cooperation with Andorra, the Deputy Minister stressed its sustainable dynamic character, including productive contacts at the highest and high levels. Thus in September this year the President of Kazakhstan K.Tokayev met with the Head of the Government of Andorra Xavier Espot during the 77th UN General Assembly, in August this year took place the first in the history of bilateral relations official visit of the Andorran Minister of Foreign Affairs Ubah to Kazakhstan. Also, in March Kazakhstan's Minister of Culture and Sports Dauren Abayev took part in the 11th Winter and Mountain Tourism World Congress of the UN World Tourism Organisation in the capital of Andorra where he had several bilateral meetings with the leaders of the Principality.
 
During the webinar Vassilenko and Ubach mentioned again the first ever Kazakh-Andorran intergovernmental agreement on mutual visa waiver that was signed during the Andorran Foreign Minister's visit to Astana in August, which laid down a legislative basis for further fruitful cooperation between the countries.
 
Following the event, the parties expressed their mutual readiness to continue working together to strengthen bilateral relations and mutual support within international organisations, and confirmed their intention to organise next year Andorra Day in Kazakhstan and the Kazakhstan Day in Andorra on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of diplomatic relations (January 30, 2023).
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Foreign diplomats got acquainted with preparations for Nov 20 presidential elections in Kazakhstan

16.11.2022, 10:20 2976
Foreign diplomats got acquainted with preparations for Nov 20 presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Images | gov.kz
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Central Election Commission held a joint briefing for representatives of the accredited foreign diplomatic corps on the upcoming presidential elections of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
Opening the event, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi noted that, given the significant global geopolitical challenges, the upcoming vote is not just important to Kazakhstan, because now a stable and prosperous Kazakhstan is very much in the interest of the international community. "Our country looks to facilitate wider global collaboration, trade, and diplomacy," the Foreign Minister added.
 

This journey is historic for Kazakhstan. We, therefore, hope for a high voter turnout, both in the presidential and the parliamentary elections. Our citizens should play a key role in deciding the future of our nation. […] Throughout the years of independence, the people of Kazakhstan have worked to create a stable, prosperous, and inclusive society. Exercising our democratic right through a national vote will help strengthen what we have achieved so far and lay the foundation for further progress," said Tileuberdi.

 
The Chairman of the Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov spoke about the preparations for the presidential elections and its key procedural aspects.
 

The Central Election Commission conducts its work in strict accordance with the law, operates on the principles of openness and public dialogue. It is important to emphasize that the current election campaign is based on the current Constitutional Law ‘On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan’," Abdirov said.

 
According to him, a total of 10,101 polling stations will be involved in the elections across the country, while 11,950,485 citizens are included in the voter lists. The Central Election Commission also pays special attention to creating the necessary conditions for voting, including people with disabilities.
 

The accreditation of international observers ended yesterday, November 14. In total, 641 observers have been accredited to the Central Election Commission, including representatives of the OSCE/ODIHR, CIS, Interparliamentary Assembly of CIS, Parliamentary Assembly of CSTO, Organization of Turkic States, TurkPA, SCO, OIC observer missions, as well as representatives of 35 foreign states," underlined the Chairman of the CEC.

 
Abdirov thanked the diplomatic corps for the intention to participate in the observation. He assured the CEC would ensure maximum openness, transparency and democratic voting procedures.
 
The heads of foreign diplomatic missions received exhaustive answers from the Chairman of the Central Election Commission to numerous questions regarding the organization of the upcoming voting and the election observation process.
 
Heads of Kazakhstan's diplomatic missions abroad, and OSCE/ODIHR and CIS election observation missions to Kazakhstan also participated in the briefing.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan, Moldova debate prospects for interparliamentary coop

15.11.2022, 17:49 11406
Kazakhstan, Moldova debate prospects for interparliamentary coop
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Askar Shakirov held a meeting with newly appointed ambassador of Moldova to Kazakhstan Lilian Darii, Kazinform cites the Senate press service.
 
The meeting highlighted the progressive development of mutually beneficial relations between the countries on the bilateral basis as well as within international organizations. The foreign diplomat was informed about the comprehensive reforms underway in Kazakhstan as well as the country’s stand on the current issues of international agenda.
 
The participants of the meeting agreed on further deepening of interparliamentary ties as a major part of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Moldova, including within the parliamentary groups of friendship of the two countries.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


CEC officials from 15 countries to observe presidential elections in Kazakhstan

15.11.2022, 17:27 11496
CEC officials from 15 countries to observe presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Central election commission officials of 15 countries are to observe the Kazakh early presidential elections as part of the bilateral cooperation, Kazakh CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov told, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to Abdirov, officials of central election commissions of 15 countries, including CEC chairmen of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, are to observe the presidential elections in Kazakhstan as part of bilateral cooperation.
 
Earlier it was reported that Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi and Central election Commission Chairman Nurlan Abdirov held a press conference for reps of the foreign diplomatic corps on the preparation for the upcoming presidential elections in the country and the ongoing reforms.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Tokayev lands in Almaty for working visit

15.11.2022, 16:25 11606
Tokayev lands in Almaty for working visit
Images | t.me/bort_01
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Almaty city for a working visit, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Akorda press service.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


President Tokayev receives Chairman of Financial Monitoring Agency

15.11.2022, 13:54 10106
President Tokayev receives Chairman of Financial Monitoring Agency
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency Zhanat Elimanov, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.
 
Zhanat Elimanov reported to the President on the course of eradication of endemic initiation of criminal cases and minimization of business’ involvement in criminal prosecution procedures. Thanks to these measures, the Agency observes reduction in the number of pre-trial investigations. Compared to 2021, the number of registered cases decreased by 30%.
 
In his words, the measures launched enabled the Agency to compensate for damages and successfully recover the assets worth more than 300bln tenge as well as to liquidate 25 organized criminal groups. It also suppressed activity of 119 groups providing illegal encashment services.
 
The Head of State was also reported about the liquidation of 25 financial pyramids with the compensation of 8.3bln tenge for victims. As many as 8,800 websites and accounts with illegal content were blocked. The country’s financial intelligence service detected activity of 15 online drug stores with turnover in 4.4 bln tenge. More than 27,000 people were involved in their activity.
 
As part of the fight against money laundering and financing of terrorism using digital assets, the Agency entered into a memorandum of cooperation with the largest international crypto exchange Binance.
 
At the end of the meeting , the President commissioned the Financial Monitoring Agency to continue its activity on suppression of financial pyramids, fraudulent schemes, as well as to enhance anti-corruption measures within the Agency itself.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Most read