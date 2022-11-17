This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Embassy holds meeting with Kazakhstani students studying at British universities
relevant news
AIFC Court, Int’l Arbitration Centre and Westminster International University Tashkent sign framework agr’t on coop
We are excited to develop our cooperation with Westminster International University Tashkent (WIUT) and to broaden our presence in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, through this cooperation. WIUT is one of the leading universities in Eurasia and we look forward to welcoming its students to our international standard internship programme which has previously been experienced by more than 80 students from other universities. We also look forward to offering occasional case hearings from the international standard WIUT premises in Tashkent as we continue to further expand our dispute resolution services to a broad spectrum of businesses and investors beyond Astana".
We are happy to sign this agreement, which advanced our student participation in moot competitions at the AIFC. It provides students and graduates opportunities of involvement in the work at the AIFC Court and International Arbitration Centre at the AIFC with further legal assistance to the companies operating within the AIFC, where English common law applies. WIUT also raises awareness of the work of the AIFC among students, the academic community and legal professionals and will be hosting activities of the AIFC at WIUT. We appreciate our further cooperation".
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Samruk-Kazyna JSC to expand cooperation with Boeing
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan's foreign policy in focus of Andorran diplomats
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Foreign diplomats got acquainted with preparations for Nov 20 presidential elections in Kazakhstan
This journey is historic for Kazakhstan. We, therefore, hope for a high voter turnout, both in the presidential and the parliamentary elections. Our citizens should play a key role in deciding the future of our nation. […] Throughout the years of independence, the people of Kazakhstan have worked to create a stable, prosperous, and inclusive society. Exercising our democratic right through a national vote will help strengthen what we have achieved so far and lay the foundation for further progress," said Tileuberdi.
The Central Election Commission conducts its work in strict accordance with the law, operates on the principles of openness and public dialogue. It is important to emphasize that the current election campaign is based on the current Constitutional Law ‘On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan’," Abdirov said.
The accreditation of international observers ended yesterday, November 14. In total, 641 observers have been accredited to the Central Election Commission, including representatives of the OSCE/ODIHR, CIS, Interparliamentary Assembly of CIS, Parliamentary Assembly of CSTO, Organization of Turkic States, TurkPA, SCO, OIC observer missions, as well as representatives of 35 foreign states," underlined the Chairman of the CEC.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan, Moldova debate prospects for interparliamentary coop
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
CEC officials from 15 countries to observe presidential elections in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev lands in Almaty for working visit
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev receives Chairman of Financial Monitoring Agency
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
16.11.2022, 10:20Foreign diplomats got acquainted with preparations for Nov 20 presidential elections in Kazakhstan 16.11.2022, 11:242741Kazakhstan's foreign policy in focus of Andorran diplomats 16.11.2022, 14:072661Samruk-Kazyna JSC to expand cooperation with Boeing 16.11.2022, 17:47AIFC Court, Int’l Arbitration Centre and Westminster International University Tashkent sign framework agr’t on coop2571AIFC Court, Int’l Arbitration Centre and Westminster International University Tashkent sign framework agr’t on coop 16.11.2022, 19:352496Kazakh Embassy holds meeting with Kazakhstani students studying at British universities 10.11.2022, 18:0232556Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries 11.11.2022, 17:5028521Kazakh Embassy in Serbia holds meeting on reforming country’s political system 10.11.2022, 10:3624351Pakistan ready to provide Kazakhstan access to Persian Gulf markets 10.11.2022, 11:0924281Experts discuss possibility of boosting export of Kazakh products to Africa 10.11.2022, 14:4724191Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023 21.10.2022, 13:59734866 foreign theaters to participate in Theatre Festival of Kazakhstan 22.10.2022, 15:1971216Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union 22.10.2022, 18:4271116Mukhtar Auezov’s legacy celebrated in Washington 19.10.2022, 14:2469831What Russian companies relocated to Kazakhstan? 19.10.2022, 13:2058426Kazakhstan to fly to Vietnam and Pakistan