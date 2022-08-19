Kazakh FM meets with President of Singapore

As part of the second day of his official visit to Singapore, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi was received by President of Singapore Halimah Yacob at the Istana Palace, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The parties discussed issues of further strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing economic ties. Mukhtar Tileuberdi conveyed warm greetings to Halimah Yacob on the behalf of Kazakhstan’s President. The two also discussed issues of organizing President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s upcoming official visit to Singapore.

The Minister briefed President Yacob on the results of the nationwide referendum on additions and amendments to the Constitution held earlier in June in Kazakhstan. He also spoke about President Tokayev’s ongoing political and economic reforms on building a New Kazakhstan.

President Yacob also conveyed warm wishes to President Tokayev and noted the high level of political dialogue and mutually beneficial partnership between Kazakhstan and Singapore, based on trusting dialogue and mutual support.

Singapore President commended Kazakhstan’s activities to ensure peace, security and stability in Asia and promote global inter-religious dialogue within the upcoming summit CICA summit and the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to be held in Nur-Sultan.

Moreover, Minister Tileuberdi held talks with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Singapore, Political Leader of the Fourth Generation Team (4G) of the People's Action Party Lawrence Wong.

The parties discussed in detail the issues of promoting economic cooperation. Particular attention was given to expanding the transit potential of Kazakhstan and developing projects of Kazakh-Singaporean enterprises in the manufacturing industry, IT, construction and finance.

The Singapore side was informed about the activities of the Astana International Financial Centre. The importance to study the Singapore experience in the development of capital markets for the Kazakh financial centre was noted when discussing.