Система Orphus

Kazakh FM stresses importance of humanitarian aid to people of Afghanistan

26.10.2021, 12:14 16255
Kazakh FM stresses importance of humanitarian aid to people of Afghanistan
Images | inbusiness.kz
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi commented on the recent working visit of the Kazakh delegation to Afghanistan.

It bears to remind that the Kazakh delegation led by Erzhan Kazykhan, the Special Representative of the President of Kazakhstan, paid a working visit to Kabul on October 17, 2021.

According to Minister Tileuberdi the working visit was aimed at providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan as well as building new economic ties and restoring the previous ones with Afghanistan.

It is crucial, in his words, to prevent the economic collapse and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, since it poses risks and threats and can eventually lead to increased drug trafficking, religious extremism and influx of refugees.

The entire international community is calling for providing the humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan, Tileuberdi added.

The head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reminded that Kazakhstan had decided to send 5,000 tonnes of locally produced flour to Afghanistan. He stressed it is of paramount importance to help the Afghani people and restore trade and economic ties with the country.

Source: Kazinform

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Comments

relevant news

President Tokayev receives Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance of Hungary Mihaly Varga

26.10.2021, 18:10 17416
President Tokayev receives Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance of Hungary Mihaly Varga
The Head of State received Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance of Hungary Mihaly Varga, who is in Nur-Sultan to take part in the 5th meeting of the Kazakh-Hungarian Strategic Council and the Business forum, the presidential press office said on Tuesday.
 
During the meeting, prospects for the development of bilateral relations in trade, economic, financial, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres were discussed. They also touched upon the issues related to measures to tackle the pandemic, climate change and the regional agenda.
 
Welcoming Mihaly Varga, who is a good friend of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the outcomes of his intense visit to Kazakhstan will be productive and give a serious impetus to the development of cooperation between the two states.
 
In turn, the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance of Hungary expressed gratitude to the Head of State for the opportunity to meet and noted that despite the current situation in the world, Kazakh-Hungarian relations have preserved its activity and dynamism.
 
The Hungarian politician also expressed gratitude to President Tokayev for the support provided during the pandemic, as well as informed him about the successful results of the Business forum in Nur-Sultan, during which a number of important investment agreements were signed.
 
At the end, the President awarded Mihaly Varga with the Order of "Dostyk" II degree in recognition of his contribution to the development of Kazakh-Hungarian relations.

Source: Kazinform

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Hungary invites Kazakhstani investors – Finance Minister

26.10.2021, 17:03 17416
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Hungary Mihaly Varga invited Kazakhstani investors to his country, the presidential press office said on Tuesday.

At the press briefing after the bilateral talks with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi in the Kazakh capital, Varga said Hungary looks forward to cooperating with Kazakhstani investors.

In his words, Hungary offers favorable conditions for investment. 2021 saw economic growth at 7% in Hungary.

The Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Hungary also added that his country has one of the lowest business tax in Europe.

Earlier it was reported that Tileuberdi and Varga who is on a two-day visit to Kazakhstan met today to debate the current state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hungary in political, trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

They paid utmost attention to the bilateral cooperation in agriculture, energy, ‘green economy’, healthcare, education and culture.

Source: Kazinform


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh, Turkmen Presidents hold talks in expanded format

25.10.2021, 17:58 40258
Kazakh, Turkmen Presidents hold talks in expanded format
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow bilateral talks in expanded format, the press office of the Kazakh leader has said in a statement on Monday.
 
The Heads of the two States held talks with the participation of the members of official delegations in the follow-up to the narrow meeting.
 
During the talks, the Kazakh President stressed that he pays paramount importance to his first State visit to brotherly Turkmenistan.
 

This event is of special character and a step toward Turkmen friends in achieving common goals which is bring Kazakh-Turkmen relations of friendship, good-neighborliness, and mutual support to a new quality level," said the Kazakh Head of State.

 
Noting the symbolic nature of today’s meeting during the year when the CA countries mark the 30th anniversary of independence, Tokayev cordially congratulated the entire people of Turkmenistan on the anniversary milestone on behalf of Kazakhstanis. 
 

Kazakhstan decisively backs the peaceful policy of Turkmenistan and Your initiatives aiming at further strengthening of cooperation both within Central Asian region and the entire Eurasian space. The foreign policy of Turkmenistan is always of creative nature. We support the neutral status of Turkmenistan supported by the UN General Assembly. Turkmenistan recently played host to the Consultative Meeting of the Leaders of the region in the pearl of the Caspian Sea – Awaza. The meeting was exceptionally productive and certainly gave a serious impetus to the interaction of all CA countries," said the Kazakh President.

 
In addition, the Kazakh Head of State mentioned that trade and economic cooperation is the backbone of Kazakh-Turkmen multifaceted ties.
 

After a certain decrease in bilateral trade turnover due to the global pandemic there was an over 30% rise in mutual trade in the first eight months of the year, which is certainly not a limit of our capacities. There are serious reserves in the fields of energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, and industry," said the President.

 
Tokayev expressed support to the proposal of his colleague to hold the Days of Culture of Turkmenistan in Kazakhstan in 2022. Guaranteeing success of performances of the Turkmen culture masters in the country, the Kazakh head of State called the event as an important element in the cultural and spiritual relations.
 
The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan is ready to increase the entire range of products in 60 commodity items to the tune of over $130mln exported to Turkmenistan. 
 

I am sure that the said task is totally reachable. In particular, among the perspective ones is increased agricultural export, especially flour and wheat, on mutually beneficial terms at market rates. Earlier Kazakhstan agreed with the Turkmen side began exporting wheat at the reasonable price," said Tokayev.

 
In conclusion, the Kazakh Head of State noted that all the issues that were discussed during the meeting are good examples of special nature of Kazakh-Turkmen relations, demonstrating our commitment to the spirit of good-neighborliness and mutual cooperation. 

Following the talks, the two Presidents made a joint statement and signed agreements.

Source: Kazinform

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read