Kazakh Foreign Minister made statement on Kyrgyzstan situation

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released an official comment by the Foreign Minister, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, on the situation in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Kazakhstan approves the emerging tendency of stabilization of the situation in Kyrgyzstan, the statement says.





Given that the events in the neighboring state are exclusively internal matter, Kazakhstan calls on the newly formed government to concentrate efforts in the current difficult political situation on restoring stability, law and order, consolidating society, and maintaining conditions for economic development.





“We express the hope that all the political forces of the country will make every effort to find balanced and constructive solutions in strict observance of the norms and provisions of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic.





Our countries are linked by historical ties of fraternal, good-neighborly relations, which have always been based on mutual assistance and support in difficult times.





We are interested in a politically stable and economically prosperous Kyrgyzstan, in the further continuation of mutually beneficial cooperation in the spirit of the Treaties on Eternal Friendship of April 8, 1997 and on Allied Relations of December 25, 2003,” the statement says.













