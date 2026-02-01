Kazakh Foreign Minister Met with the Ambassador of Georgia

Images | MFA

Tell a friend

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with Ambassador of Georgia Levan Diasamidze, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda and confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening Kazakh-Georgia relations based on traditional friendship and partnership.





The Kazakh Foreign Minister welcomed the well-established regular contacts between the foreign ministries of the two countries, noting that inter-ministerial political consultations and work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation serve as important mechanisms of bilateral cooperation.





A special attention was paid to the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as the expansion of collaboration in the transport and logistics sector, including projects within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.





Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to continue the constructive dialogue across the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation.