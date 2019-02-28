Kazakh Foreign Minister talked with Uzbek, Tajik foreign ministers on the telephone

Kazakh Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov had a telephone conversation with Uzbek Foreign Ministry Abdulaziz Kamilov at the initiative of the Uzbek side, the Ministry's press office informs.





The Foreign Ministries of the two countries have discussed a broad range of issues relating to the bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as preparatory work for the 2nd Working (Consultative) Meeting of the Heads of State of the Central Asian States.





The Uzbek side has thanked the Kazakh side for the support to hold the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan, that greatly contributed to the further strengthening of the spiritual connection and friendship between the two brotherly nations, confirming the readiness to provide any necessary support to organize events as part of the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan in 2019. Abdulaziz Kamilov has extended his congratulations to Kazakh Foreign Minister on his new position, and invited to pay an official visit to the city of Tashkent at any convenient time," reads the statement.





Minister Beibut Atamkulov has also talked with Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirodjidin Mukhriddin over the telephone.





During the telephone conversation, the sides have discussed the current state and perspectives of relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, as well as the matters related to the holding of the 5th CICA Summit in Tajikistan.





The Tajik Foreign Minister has congratulated Mr. Atamkulov on his new office and post and wished success in a very high positive.









