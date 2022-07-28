Система Orphus

Kazakh, Georgian PMs discuss future of bilateral cooperation

27.07.2022, 16:00 4441
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held talks with his Georgian counterpart Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on the margins of his official visit to the country, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.
 
During the meeting the sides discussed the issues of trade and economic cooperation, expanding mutual investment and business contacts, development of tourist potential of the two countries, launching new flights as well as interaction in cultural and humanitarian spheres.
 
Prime Minister Smailov noted that thanks to concerted efforts Kazakhstan and Georgia currently demonstrate a record level of two-way trade which, in his words, spiked from $31.7 million to $147.7 million or 4.7-fold compared to the last year’s analogous period.
 
He expressed confidence that a roadmap on mutual trade turnover between Tbilisi and Nur-Sultan for 2023-2026 will spur its growth.
 
For his part, Irakli Garibashvili emphasized that Kazakhstan and Georgia can potentially expand cooperation in many avenues, including food security and cargo transportation.
 
The Georgian Prime Minister said Kazakhstan and his country enjoy positive dynamics in trade, investment and business cooperation. "There are many examples of successful cooperation within the framework of joint projects. However, there is room for growth and it is high time to explore new opportunities and mutually profitable areas for cooperation," he added.
 
The sides continued by pointing out the strategic importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM) for the two nations. To increase the route’s competitiveness, it was suggested lifting the limitations in infrastructure on railway sections and sea ports and reconsider current tariffs.
 
Utmost attention was paid to the development of tourism potential between Kazakhstan and Georgia.
 
Following results of the meeting, the sides signed a number of bilateral documents.
 
Kazakh President, Georgian PM meet in Nur-Sultan

27.07.2022, 13:10 4331
Kazakh President, Georgian PM meet in Nur-Sultan
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
Welcoming Irakli Garibashvili, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted step-by-step development of the bilateral cooperation and the importance of joining the efforts.
 
The President expressed hope that the visit of the Georgian Prime Minister would be fruitful and the bilateral meetings planned would give an additional impulse to the development of the Kazakhstan-Georgia interaction.
 

Close ties of friendship and multilateral cooperation connect us. Our objective is to strengthen and further develop our friendly relations," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

 
The parties discussed the topical issues of trade-economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Georgia.
 
Special attention was given to the transport and logistics interaction. Kazakhstan suggests viewing its market as the gates to the Central Asian region with a direct access to the neighboring China. The countries partner in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route project which plays an important role in strengthening the ties among the region’s countries.
 
In turn, Irakli Garibashvili expressed gratitude to Kasym-Jomart Tokayev for the meeting and reaffirmed his country’s interest in strengthening the contacts.
 

We enjoy excellent relations of friendship and multilateral cooperation. We are interested in developing bilateral interaction and expanding our relations in all areas. The trade between our countries is increasing. In the first half of 2022 it grew by 150%. Of course, we have great potential to expand our ties. We value our mutual relations, cooperation and friendship," the Georgian Prime Minister noted.

 
Afghanistan is a bridge between Central and South Asia - Kazakh president's special envoy

26.07.2022, 22:00 10401
Kazakhstan regards Afghanistan as a bridge between Central and South Asia, Talgat Kaliyev, Kazakh President's Special Envoy for Afghanistan, told the international conference "Afghanistan: Security and Economic Development," Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 

Afghanistan is part of our large region and a bridge between Central and South Asia. The international community needs to take joint efforts to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan. We're ready to work on that both bilaterally and multilaterally," said Kaliyev.

 
 The Kazakh diplomat noted that the Tashkent conference is an important and effective platform to find solutions to many pressing issues in Afghanistan, including regional security, observance of civil rights of citizens, mostly women, economic recovery, and integration in interregional cooperation. 
 
The conference brought together special envoys for Afghanistan from over 20 countries of Central and South Asia, Europe, Americas, Near and Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, as well as experts of the UN, EU, FAO, ECO, ICO, and SCO.
 
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov holds meeting with Honeywell leadership

26.07.2022, 21:55 10241
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov holds meeting with Honeywell leadership
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Ben Driggs, President of Global High Growth Regions, and Uygar Doyuran, President of High Growth Regions in Turkey, Israel, and Central Asia, at Honeywell, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM. 
 
The meeting focused on the decarbonization of the economy, implementation of the latest green technologies in the industry, as well as the plans of Honeywell to launch new projects in Kazakhstan. 
 
Addressing the meeting, Smailov noted that Kazakhstan remains the most attractive in terms of investment in CA, with the government measures for a greater investment climate and legal protection of foreign capital contributing to it. 
 

We're to carry on fulfilling our commitments before foreign partners and ready to create all necessary conditions for further cooperation," said the Kazakh PM. 

 
On his part, Ben Driggs said that Honeywell considers opportunities to carry out projects in Kazakhstan connected with carbon capture and plastic recycling technologies as well as the production of green jet and diesel fuel. 
 

We welcome your plans to launch new investment projects within our country. In this regard, I'd like to underline that the Government intends to step up cooperation in the said areas and provide the necessary support," said Smailov.

 
Kazakh, Georgian FMs hold talks in Nur-Sultan

26.07.2022, 21:25 10316
Kazakh, Georgian FMs hold talks in Nur-Sultan
Images | Press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
A meeting between Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili took place, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA. 
 
At the meeting, the heads of the two foreign ministries exchanged congratulations on 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations and stated their progressive development in a spirit of friendship and mutual respect.
 
 The ministers discussed the main focuses of and prospects for Kazakh-Georgian cooperation. The current issues of the international agenda were also debated. In this regard, the two commended the level of interaction between the countries within the international organization, including the UN and OSCE. 
 
The sides confirmed the huge potential in trade and agreed to adopt concrete measures to give impetus to growth in trade turnover and diversification of its nomenclature. The five-fold growth in mutual trade totaling almost $150mln in H1 of 2022 is a milestone in the two countries' further joint efforts. 
 
Special attention was attached to the development of cooperation in transport and communication. The sides discussed the issues of the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route with the use of Kazakhstan's main assets in the South Caucasus - the Batumi Oil Terminal and Port. 
 
Updating of cultural and humanitarian ties was also highlighted during the meeting.
 
Agriculture Ministry reveals how much wheat Kazakhstan plans to export

26.07.2022, 13:58 10076
Agriculture Ministry reveals how much wheat Kazakhstan plans to export
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan consumes about 6 million tones of wheat annually, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
While addressing a press briefing in the Central Communications Service, Minister Karashukeyev said out of 12-12,5 tones of wheat produced annually, domestic wheat consumption stands at 6 million tones. 
 
The rest, according to the minister, is exported and this year will be no different. 
 
Karashukeyev added that wheat harvest this year is projected at the level of 13-13,5 million tones, 15-20% higher compared to last year’s level.
 
Kazakhstan to export meat to Saudi Arabia

26.07.2022, 12:15 9976
Kazakhstan to export meat to Saudi Arabia
A number of documents was signed during the recent visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Saudi Arabia, Kazinform reports.
 
 One of the documents opens new opportunities for the domestic exporters of meat, the press office of the Ministry of Agriculture says. 
 

On July 24-25, an investment roundtable meeting was held with the participation of business communities of Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia. The meeting was aimed at broadening the trade-economic cooperation between the two countries. 

 
A Protocol of Sanitary and Technical Requirements to the import of beef and lamb was signed upon completion of the event. Those signing the document were Dr. Mohammed Alnasser, Vice President (Food Sector) at Saudi Food and Drug Authority, and Askar Zhakupbayev, Chairman of the Committee for Veterinary Control of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan. 
 
The Protocol will enable domestic producers of beef and lamb to expand the sales market and boost cooperation in agricultural sector," a press release reads.
 
Kazakhstan vows to expand cooperation with Muslim world within OIC

25.07.2022, 18:22 17266
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha on the sidelines of his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service. 
 
During the meeting the sides exchanged views of the most pressing issues of regional and international agenda as well as prospects for the development of further cooperation between Kazakhstan and OIC.
 
 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended the activity of OIC as an inclusive platform of facilitating cooperation in political, socioeconomic, ecological and humanitarian dimensions. 
 
Having with satisfaction noted the development of interaction with OIC, the Head of State reiterated Kazakhstan’s commitment to further expand cooperation with the Muslim countries within the Organization. 
 
The President invited Hissein Brahim Taha to take part in the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions set to be held in Kazakhstan this fall.
 
Kazakhstan reports rise in commodity turnover with third countries

25.07.2022, 14:12 14726
Kazakhstan reports rise in commodity turnover with third countries
Images | Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan has increased the export of goods, Kazinform learned from the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance.
 
 "As per preliminary data, in January-June 2022, commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and third countries increased by 51.6%. The export of commodities rose by 65.4% and imports increased by 20.8%. Sales turnover in H1 2022 rose by 18.4% from 51bln627mln tenge to 61bln140mln tenge against the same period in 2021," a press release from the Committee reads. 
 
The country’s tax revenues plan has been fulfilled by 106.4% (7bln150mln100 tenge) in the reporting period, which is 1.5times or 2bln281mln tenge more than the target set (6bln718mln tenge).
 
