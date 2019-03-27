Kazakh government adopts resolution on national budget law

Almaty. November 28. Kazakhstan Today - The Government has adopted a resolution on exercising the law regulating the national budget.



According to Caspionet, while presenting its draft, the finance minister drew attention to the fact that the desire of budget program managers do not always coincide with their actual capabilities. The country's chief financier requested a full audit of offers by administrators of budget programs and check whether they correspond to the new law on public procurement.



"In accordance with amendments to the budget code, the peculiarity of next year's budget lies in a list of conditionally financed spending worth 200 billion tenge. These are the costs which have been financed in accordance with the current calculations and forecasts. But, nevertheless, the Government specifies the budget in advance if there are any changes in the international markets for the main export commodities," said Bolat Zhamishev, Kazakh Minister of Finance.



