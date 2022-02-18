Kazakh Head of State receives Defense Minister

Images | Akorda.kz

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, Ruslan Zhakssylykov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, President - Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the work ongoing to reform the Kazakh army.

Zhakssylykov briefed on the implementation of the Bezopasnaya Strana (Secure Country) project and tasks given by the Head of State to improve the structure, size of the Armed Forces as well as training of the forces, further digitalization, military infrastructure development, increasing the prestige and attractiveness of the military service.

Tokayev was informed about the measures aiming at greater efficiency of decision-solving in ensuring military security of the state, including as part of the formation of the Special Operations Forces.

Also, the Supreme Commander was reported on the current situation with the manpower, state of weapons and military vehicles, and stockpiles of logistic resources. As part of the implementation of the Head of State's tasks, the Defense Ministry takes measures on technical re-equipment of the forces in cooperation with the domestic military-industrial complex.

Concluding the meeting, the President pointed out the importance of ensuring the comprehensive and systemic development of the Armed Forces and maintaining its readiness at the required level as well as gave a number of instructions aiming at further increase of the country's defense capacity.