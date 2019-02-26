Kazakh Majilis approves candidacy of Deputy PM

Photo: the Majilis press service

The Majilis committee for economic reform and regional development has agreed on the candidacy of Zhenis Kassymbek for a post of the Deputy Prime Minister, the Majilis press service reports.

At the instruction of the Kazakh PM, head of the PM's Office Nurlan Aldabergenov has introduced the candidacy.

The members of the committee put him a set of questions and took the corresponding decision after consideration.

