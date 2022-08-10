Система Orphus

Kazakh MFA condemns extremists’ attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in London

08.08.2022, 13:27 8706
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has issued a statement regarding the attack of extremists on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in London, Kazinform reports. 
 

In connection with the attack of extremists on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in London on August 4, we consider unacceptable any manifestation of violence against diplomatic missions and their personnel. 

 
Such acts of violation of the norms of international law shall be subject to unified condemnation and requires a thorough investigation in order to bring their organizers to responsibility. 
 
We are confident in resilience of Azerbaijani people and express our readiness to provide all-round support to the fraternal state in difficult situations," the statement reads. 
 
Earlier, Trend reported citing British media, that the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland had been attacked by a radical religious group on August 4. Eight people were arrested on suspicion of illegal entry into the building of the Azerbaijani embassy and causing damage to the building. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene around 16:30 local time after receiving information that a group of protesters broke into the embassy building. No casualties were reported during the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
 
Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan to be held in Kazakhstan in October

09.08.2022, 18:30 3411
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan Dastan Dyushekeev met with Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan Askar Umarov, KABAR reports citing the Foreign Ministry.
 
During the meeting, the sides discussed the main areas of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh cooperation in the information sphere, including the implementation of the proposal of the presidents of the Central Asian countries on the creation of a single information space in the region, expressed during the Fourth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Cholpon-Ata July 21 this year.
 
The meeting also touched upon the issues of information support for events within the framework of the Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan in Kazakhstan in October 2022.
 
Following the meeting, the Kazakh side assured of its readiness to assist in carrying out the planned events. The sides expressed their readiness to continue active cooperation to promote the culture and traditions of the fraternal peoples.

Source: Kazinform 
 
Kazakhstan and Russia to debate joint space projects at Baikonur

09.08.2022, 13:17 3281
Images | vk.com / Administration of the city of Baikonur
 Kazakh Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin arrived for a working visit at the Baikonur space centre, Kazinform reports.
 
The Minister is expected to meet with director general of Roscosmos state corporation Yuri Borisov to discuss joint cooperation issues between Kazakhstan and Russia at the Baikonur space complex. Besides the parties will debate the Baiterek space complex development project.
 
The Kazakh delegation is set watch the launch of Soyuz 2.1b from the Baikonur slated for today.
 
The Minister will also meet locals, gifted children from Baikonur, who arrived to watch the space launch.
 
Kazakhstan, Vietnam to resume regular passenger flights

08.08.2022, 15:30 8916
Images | Depositphotos
The Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan with aviation authorities of Vietnam are working together to restore regular passenger flights between the two countries, Kazinform has learned from the Committee’s Telegram channel.
 
 Vietnam’s largest air line Vietjet Air plans to start operating regular passenger flights en routes Cam Ranh-Nur-Sultan and Cam Ranh-Almaty two-three times a week starting early September. 
 
Restoration of air communication between Kazakhstan and Vietnam will help speed up the development of trade and economic, investment, tourism and cultural cooperation between the two countries. 
 
Vietjet Air started operating flights in 2007. It performs regular flights to Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, China, Japan and other countries.
 
Kazakh, Chinese law-enforcers jointly fight terrorism, extremism and cyber crime

08.08.2022, 12:30 8806
Images | polisia.kz
Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Akhmetzhanov held a meeting with Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao, the spokesperson of the ministry Shugyla Turlybek told Kazinform
 
Minister Akhmetzhanov and the Chinese ambassador discussed the state and prospects of cooperation in fight against crime, public order maintenance as well as ensuring citizens' safety. 
 

Interaction between the Kazakh Internal Affairs Ministry and their Chinese colleagues is based on a vast legal framework. The Kazakh and Chinese sides hold regular meetings and pay visits on the expansion of cross-border cooperation, arrange personnel training, exchange of experience and so on," Shugyla Turlybek said at a press briefing on Monday. 

 
According to Minister Akhmetzhanov, the cooperation between the Kazakh and Chinese law-enforcers is at a high level. In the past five years the delegates of both ministries held a number of visits and organized dozens of meetings. The minister went on to thank the Chinese diplomat for helping in organization of the personnel training courses for over 100 Kazakhstani policemen. 
 
The Kazakh and Chinese law-enforcers, in his words, prioritize counteraction to extremism, terrorism as well as cyber crime. In order to hold cyber criminals accountable the international exchange of information should be strengthened. 
 
Minister Akhmetzhanov also expressed gratitude to Ambassador Zhang Xiao for greatly contributing to expansion of Kazakh-Chinese partnership in law-enforcement. The sides reiterated their readiness to step up fruitful and dynamic cooperation.
 
Kazakhstan expands cooperation with GCC countries

05.08.2022, 14:30 24116
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. 
 
The parties discussed the prospects of interregional cooperation between Central Asia and the GCC, Kazakhstan's interaction with Arab countries, and also exchanged views on topical issues on the international agenda. 
 
Tileuberdi noted that today the GCC is a dynamically developing international organization that represents considerable interest for Kazakhstan. "Our country has stable and friendly relations with all the Arab countries of the Gulf and intends to further develop trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation with this region. Kazakhstan has granted a visa-free regime for citizens of all GCC member states, opened direct flights with the KSA, the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait. The Gulf countries are the largest investor in the kazakh economy," – said Foreign Minister.
 
 Al-Hajraf said that the GCC countries are interested in establishing a multilateral format of cooperation with the Central Asian region, ready in the near future to hold the first ministerial meeting of the "CA - GCC" dialogue platform. 
 
During the talks, the sides noted the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the General Secretariat of the GCC on October 12, 2021. This document allows Kazakhstan to interact with the GCC in both bilateral and multilateral formats. 
 
Following the meeting, the diplomats agreed to continue joint efforts to develop and strengthen friendly relations between Kazakhstan and the GCC countries. 
 
As part of his visit to Kazakhstan, the GCC Secretary General was received by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov. 
 
The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf was established in 1981. The headquarters is located in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia). The members of the Council are Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, State of Bahrain, Sultanate of Oman, State of Qatar and State of Kuwait. The main objectives of the Organization are political coordination and economic integration between the participating states, as well as cooperation in the field of ensuring regional security and defense in the Persian Gulf zone.
 
Kazakhstan, Moldova vow to strengthen bilateral cooperation

05.08.2022, 12:00 23981
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Almat Aidarbekov held a meeting with Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilita, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. 
 
Ambassador Aidarbekov informed the Moldovan side of the sweeping political reforms carried out by Kazakhstani authorities in socioeconomic realm, financial and banking systems as well as favorable climate for investors offered in the country. 
 
Speaking of the development of bilateral cooperation, the Kazakhstani diplomat reminded that on September 16 the two countries will mark 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations and suggested holding the 6th session of the Kazakhstan-Moldova Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation in 2023 in Nur-Sultan. 
 
Ambassador Aidarbekov went on to congratulate the Moldovan Prime Minister on being granted the EU candidate status and to commend the Government’s efforts in that respect. 
 
For her part, Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilita briefed the Kazakh ambassador on a number of reforms spearheaded by her Government and welcomed the opening of the Embassy, reiterating the interest in further development of bilateral ties. 
 
The head of the Moldovan Government supported the idea of holding the 6th session of the Kazakhstan-Moldova Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation. 
 
The sides continued by praising the high level of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Moldova and expressed interest in further strengthening of trade and economic as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
 
Turkish investors invited to take part in creating aviation cluster in Kazakhstan

04.08.2022, 19:55 30516
Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Kairbek Usskenbayev held a meeting with the first heads of the leading Turkish companies, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry. 
 
The meeting focused on the issues of development of industrial cooperation and military and technical cooperation, purchases and assembly of ANKA UAVs, construction of facilities of a military city in Karaganda region, and a new shipyard in the Kazakh section of the Caspian Sea. 
 
The discussion took place as part of the tasks given by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced during his official visit to Turkiye in May this year. 
 
During the talk, the Kazakh minister pointed to the dynamic development of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkiye as well as expressed gratitude to those present for their contribution to the strengthening of military and technical cooperation between the countries, including supporting the training of specialists of Kazakhstan Aviation Industries. 
 

Kazakhstan pays particular attention to Turkish investors and is ready to render all-round support. We highlight the importance and priority of joint projects as well as consider the opportunity to present offtake contracts to further investors," said Usskenbayev. 

 
The Kazakh minister invited Turkish Aerospace to take an active part in creating an aviation and industrial park in Nur-Sultan with Kazakhstan Aviation Industries being an anchor enterprise. Manufacturing, testing, repair, and service maintenance of airborne vehicles and their components are to be established within the aviation cluster. Boeing and Airbus have already joined the project
 
Iran's Khayyam ERS satellite to be launched from Baikonur

04.08.2022, 14:50 28751
Preparations are underway for the launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a group of satellites at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazinform reports. 
 
The blast-off is scheduled for August 9, 2022, from launch pad No 31. 
 
According to Roscosmos press office, Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with Fregat upper-stage will bring Khayyam remote sensing satellite into orbit under an order of the Islamic Republic of Iran. 
 
The satellite was assembled at the Roscosmos enterprises. 
 
Apart from the Iranian satellite, the Soyuz-2.1b will carry 16 small spacecraft designed by the leading Russian universities, commercial companies an non-commercial organizations for scientific and technological researches.
 
