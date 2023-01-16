13.01.2023, 12:01 4311
Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan strongly condemns the terrorist attack that took place on January 11, 2023 near an administrative building in Kabul, which killed dozens of people, the press office of the MFA said.
The Foreign Office expresses its deepest condolences to the families of victims and calls the authorities of Afghanistan to intensify the struggle on eradication of the sources of terrorism in its territory
On Wednesday, TASS reported with a reference to Hasht-e Subh Daily that over 20 people died in the explosion that occurred near the building of the Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan in downtown Kabul. According to the report, "at least 21 people died and 25 were injured" in the explosion.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
14.01.2023, 09:10 4071
Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan will hold today the election of the Senate deputies. According to the Central Election Commission, 55 candidates have been registered for the election. Four candidates were nominated from Almaty. Almaty, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Turkistan regions nominated two candidates each. Other regions as well as Astana and Shymkent cities registered three candidates each, Kazinform reports.
More than 130 candidates applied for the election across the country.
The voting will begin at 11:00am Astana time.
3,168 Majilis deputies were included in the list of electors across the republic. The biggest number of electors were registered in Turkistan (317) and Kostanay regions (263). The smallest number of electors are in Almaty (38), Astana (31) and Shymkent (30).
The nomination of the candidates began on November 29, 2022 and lasted for 16 days.
In accordance with the Law "On elections", the registration of the candidates finished at 18:00pm December 24, 2022.
The pre-election campaign ended on January 13, 2023 at 00:00am.
The results of the election will be announced by the Central Election Commission no later than seven days from the date of the elections, no later than January 20, 2023.
On November 26, 2022, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on holding the Senate on January 14, 2023
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.01.2023, 10:44 4246
Kazakh Parliament repels Law on Elbasy
Images | elbasy.kz
Tell a friend
At today’s joint session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan the deputies in the first and second readings adopted the Law of Kazakhstan "On annulling the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan "On the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy", Kazinform reports.
In a time of deep political changes, when Kazakhstan moves towards democracy and pluralism, it is crucial to avoid any mechanisms which lead to the assumption of power by separate groups. That’s why a group of deputies of the Kazakh Majilis submitted this draft law given the extraordinary majority of the population," Majilis deputy Yerlan Sairov said.
In turn, the Zhana Kazakhstan (New Kazakhstan) group of deputies appealed to the Constitutional Court on this issue. The Constitutional Court delivered a decision on the contradiction of the Law "On the status of the First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy" to the new Constitution
The Law "On the First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy" was adopted in 2000.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.01.2023, 09:37 4306
Kazakh PM to tour Almaty region
The Premier is to get acquainted with the plans for further development of the city, development of the G4City project, and new housing construction
Tell a friend
Today Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov is expected to pay a working visit to Almaty region to survey the current situation in the region and debate the pressing issues and problems, the Government’s Telegram Channel reads.
In particular, the Prime Minister is expected to visit agrarian and industrial enterprises, meet with farm producers, and inspect the construction of the Almaty Main Ring Road, and work of the city thermal power station.
Besides, the Premier is to get acquainted with the plans for further development of the city, development of the G4City project, and new housing construction.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.01.2023, 16:52 24371
Kazakh Ambassador presents letters of credence to Federal President of Austria
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
At the Hofburg Palace, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev presented his Letters of Credence to Federal President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen.
During the meeting held after the ceremony of presenting Credentials, the Ambassador conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the Federal President on behalf of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and informed that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to further strengthening bilateral cooperation with Austria, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
Bakayev, on behalf of the Head of State, conveyed to Alexander Van der Bellen an invitation to the Astana International Forum, which will be held on June 8-9, 2023, in the capital of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh diplomat briefed on the country's ongoing political and socio-economic transformations and current foreign policy.
In turn, the Federal President conveyed warm wishes to President Tokayev and stressed that Kazakhstan is an important and reliable partner of Austria, with which Vienna is ready to develop close and multifaceted cooperation.
The parties' mutual interest in further expanding and deepening bilateral ties in all areas of interaction was noted.
At the end of the meeting, Alexander Van der Bellen congratulated the Ambassador on his official inauguration and wished success in further strengthening bilateral relations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.01.2023, 16:40 24366
President Tokayev to participate in 'The Voice of Global South' virtual summit
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
On Friday, January 13, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the The Voice of Global South virtual summit at the invitation of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.
In the course of the summit, the heads of state and government of developing countries will discuss the prospects of uniting efforts in solution of the pressing problems of the modern world.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.01.2023, 16:41 39546
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held Jan 13
Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov signed the decree on the convocation of a joint session of two chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov signed the decree on the convocation of a joint session of two chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Majilis’ press service.
In accordance with the subparagraph 2) of Paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan to convoke the joint session of the chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan on January 13, 2023 at 10 am Astana time in Astana," the decree reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.01.2023, 13:51 39671
Development of Kazakhstan’s economy - PM gives a number of instructions
"We need to attract at least $24.4 billion of foreign investments in the current year," the Prime Minister emphasized
Tell a friend
The Government needs to focus on implementation of the President’s election platform, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said at the Cabinet's weekly sitting today, Kazinform reports.
The Head of the Government gave a number of instructions following the sitting:
To achieve a 4% growth in economy in the new year, we need to work coherently. Priority must be given to saturating domestic markets with home-produced goods. Sustainable economic growth will become a factor of further improvement of wellbeing and quality of people’s life. We need to further diversify economy and create permanent jobs. The ministries and regional akimats should more actively attract and accompany investments," said Smailov.
We need to attract at least $24.4 billion of foreign investments in the current year," the Prime Minister emphasized.
He also stressed the importance of curbing rising prices. "Soaring food prices keep contributing to inflationary processes most, which proves ineffective work of certain ministries and akimats. Our objective is to decrease inflation two times. It should be at 9.5%," Alikhan Smailov said.
In his words, development of entrepreneurship has been an important factor of sustainability of national economy. "The number of people involved in small and medium businesses should reach 3.8 million this year. This issue must be under personal control of local akimats," Smailov noted.
One of the priorities of economic policy should be reduction of state’s involvement in economy up to 14.4% of GDP and ensuring equal opportunities for all, he noted.
The Prime Minister touched upon also infrastructure modernization issues. "All the investment activities on the repair and reconstruction of infrastructure of housing and utilities sector must be fulfilled," he concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.01.2023, 12:55 37371
Kazakhstan names new Deputy Foreign Minister
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Kanat Tumysh was appointed as the new Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in line with the decree of the Head of State, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
Born on 7 November 1975, Mr. Kanat Tumysh holds a Bachelor and Master’s degree from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.
Throughout his diplomatic career Kanat Tumysh held numerous posts in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan as well as served at the Kazakh embassies in Türkiye and Hungary. Tumysh also held the post of the Deputy Executive Director of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA).
Prior to the recent appointment, Kanat Tumysh was the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to South Africa.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
11.01.2023, 13:51Development of Kazakhstan’s economy - PM gives a number of instructions 11.01.2023, 16:4139711Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held Jan 13 11.01.2023, 12:5537451Kazakhstan names new Deputy Foreign Minister 10.01.2023, 16:2236056Kazakhstan and India hold joint military drills 10.01.2023, 17:3335981WHO special commission to examine Kazakhstan’s COVID QazVac vaccine 31.12.2022, 12:0671141Kazakh Constitutional Court judges named 19.12.2022, 12:5370891Argentina is world champion 2022 01.01.2023, 00:0070056Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on New Year 23.12.2022, 14:4861556New Year's Express went from Astana to Borovoye 23.12.2022, 15:4261381President Tokayev unveils memorial to victims of January tragedy in Almaty