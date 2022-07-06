Система Orphus

Kazakh PM meets heads of Russian major companies

04.07.2022, 15:52 8496
Images | Press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov who is paying a working visit to Yekaterinburg has held a number of meetings with the chiefs of major Russian companies, Kazinform reports citing primeminister.kz.
 
Thus, at the meeting with Director-General of KAMAZ PJSC Sergey Kogogin, the sides discussed the implementation of new projects, supply of equipment, and launch of the centers for maintenance of commercial equipment.
 
Sergey Kogogin informed Alikhan Smailov about the current activity of his company, implementation of joint projects, and expressed readiness of KAMAZ PJSC to fulfill all the obligations undertaken before.
 
Prime Minister Smailov said that joint projects with KAMAZ PJSC became the first to be implemented under the Joint Action Program in the field of Kazakh-Russian Industrial Cooperation.
 
According to the Kazakh Prime Minister, Kazakhstan creates all conditions to ensure a favorable business climate: special economic and industrial zones are operating, beneficial lending and lease financing are offered by the development institutes, and governmental support and preferences for investors have been formalized in legislation.
 
Alikhan Smailov also met with President of Russian Copper Company Vsevolod Levin. The parties discussed the implementation of new projects in the mining sector.
 
Thus, Aktobe Copper Company plans to implement four projects on the construction of underground mines by 2024. The total cost of the projects is 190 billion tenge.
 
Vsevolod Levin told Alikhan Smailov about the industrial activity of Russian Copper Company in Aktobe region and the plans to implement projects at Koksay deposit in Zhetysu region and at Aidarly deposit in Abai region.
 
Alikhan Smailov emphasized the importance of the development of Koksay and Aidarly deposits for Kazakhstan. He said that Kazakhstan is interested in the production and further processing of raw materials and the manufacture of value-added products.
 
Tokayev holds phone talk with President of European Council Charles Michel

04.07.2022, 18:15 8591
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a phone conversation with President of the European Council Mr. Charles Michel, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
President of Kazakhstan warmly recalled a meeting held with President Michel in Brussels in November 2021, and underlined the importance of implementing the agreements reached.
 
The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan was the first country in Central Asia to sign an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the European Union, which upgraded our relations to a new level. Our country is committed to developing sustainable ties with the EU, Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner.
 
During the conversation, the parties discussed the topical issues of the regional and global agenda. In particular, they expressed concern regarding the escalating food crisis.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of concerted efforts to ease the ongoing global tensions and launch a confidential dialogue on the most pressing issues.
 

Kazakhstan could contribute by acting as a "buffer market" between East and West, South and North," the Head of State said regarding the deepening geo-economic fractures.

 
The President also called on the European Union to cooperate in developing alternative transcontinental corridors, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has also expressed concern about the risks to global energy security and emphasized Kazakhstan’s readiness to use its hydrocarbon potential to stabilize the situation in the world and European markets.
 
The Head of State reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to the international community’s efforts in bringing sustainable peace to Afghanistan and providing assistance to that country.
 
In conclusion, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reiterated his invitation to Charles Michel to pay a reciprocal visit to Kazakhstan.
 
Kazakh, Uzbek presidents talk over phone

04.07.2022, 14:02 8361
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The sides discussed the issues of the bilateral and regional agendas, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the timeliness of the decisions taken by the Uzbek leadership to ensure stability in Karakalpakstan. The President also wished success to Shavkat Mirziyoyev in holding the referendum on amendments to the country’s Constitution. He stressed the importance of implementing the program of large-scale political and socioeconomic transformations in fraternal Uzbekistan.
 
The heads of state also discussed the agenda of the upcoming Consultative Meeting of the Leaders of Central Asian Countries set to take place in Kyrgyzstan.
 
Kazakh MFA issues statement on situation in Uzbekistan

04.07.2022, 11:13 8481
Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement regarding the situation in Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.
 

Uzbekistan is a fraternal state, a reliable ally, and a strategic partner of Kazakhstan. Therefore Kazakhstan is concerned over the situation in the friendly neighboring country. We welcome and support the decisions taken by the leadership of Uzbekistan on the stabilization of the situation in the Republic of Karakalpakstan.

 
We are confident that peace and calm will be restored in fraternal Uzbekistan on the threshold of the crucial political event – the referendum on amendments to the country’s Constitution.
 
Kazakhstan firmly adheres to the course of development and strengthening of comprehensive cooperation with Uzbekistan in accordance with treaties on eternal friendship as of 31 October 1998 and on strategic partnership as of 14 June 2013 as well as the Declaration on Allied Relations as of 6 December 2021," the statement of the Ministry reads.
 
Exhibition opens in Seoul in honor of 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan-S.Korea diplomatic relations

01.07.2022, 20:20 27626
The solemn opening ceremony of the special exhibition "Land of Hope", dedicated to the history of the deportation of Koreans from the Far East to Kazakhstan took place in the capital of the Republic of Korea, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
The event was attended by more than 80 guests, including the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakyt Dyussenbayev, Executive Vice President of the Korea Foundation Rhee Jong Kook, Director of the State Republican Academic Korean Theater of Musical Comedy Elena Kim, representatives of the diplomatic corps, business circles, the public and the media.
 
Speaking with a congratulatory speech, Ambassador Dyussenbayev noted that this exhibition is held within the framework of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea, as well as the Year of Cultural Exchanges between our countries.
 
In addition, the Ambassador said that in the 30s and 40s of the last century, about 5 million people from more than 100 different nationalities were forcibly deported to Kazakhstan and today more than 100 thousand Koreans live in Kazakhstan, who are the golden bridge between our countries.
 
The exhibition presents more than 100 different exhibits, such as basic necessities, books in Korean, certificates, manuscripts of plays, music records, as well as photographs, videos and documentaries containing the history of the Korean people.
 
This exhibition was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea, the Korean Foundation with the assistance of the Association of Koreans of Kazakhstan, the newspaper Koryo Ilbo, State Republican Academic Korean Theater of Musical Comedy, and the Wolgok Goryeoin Cultural Center.
 
1st Kazakh-Monegasque consular consultations held

01.07.2022, 16:10 27431
The first consular consultations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Principality of Monaco were held in the format of a video conference, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
The Kazakhstan delegation was headed by Bauyrzhan Akataev, Director of the Consular Services Department of the MFA of Kazakhstan, and the Monegasque delegation was headed by the Head of the Division of Diplomatic and Consular Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Principality of Monaco.
 
During the event, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere. In particular, an issue of exemption of the holders of the diplomatic passports of the two countries from the visa requirements was discussed.
 
Kazakh FM sets out key priorities of foreign policy

01.07.2022, 14:20 27366
Images | The press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
"Sanctioning necessitates transformation of the EAEU activities in order to create truly free and open market," Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi told the international conference themed 'Kazakhstan in modern system of international affairs' on Friday.
 

Constructive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, which is a key strategic partner of Kazakhstan, is developing dynamically. Being an active supporter of the Eurasian integration Kazakhstan became the founder of a number of regional organizations, such as the CIS, CSTO, Eurasian Economic Union. Kazakhstan’s CIS chairmanship in 2022 will focus on further upgrading of the organization’s efficiency through intensifying economic cooperation as a key factor for sustainable development of the country," the Minister added.

 
Tileuberdi prioritized deepening of regional cooperation in Central Asia. Kazakhstan suggests some initiatives to reveal economic, transport and logistics, investment potential of the region. Thanks to Kazakhstani diplomacy an agreement was reached on signing the Treaty on friendship, good neighborliness and cooperation for the development of Central Asia in the XXI century covering the key directions of cooperation.
 
He added that the Turkic Council transformed into the full-fledged Organization of Turkic countries, the Turkic Vision 2040 program was adopted. Declaring Turkestan in 2021 the spiritual capital of the Turkic world may be regarded as the recognition of Kazakhstan’s role in the Turkic world.


Source: Kazinform
 
President meets Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander

01.07.2022, 13:43 27291
Images | akorda.kz
At the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised the contribution of the Orthodox Church to strengthening the unity and harmony in Kazakhstan and touched upon the issues of state policy in the religious sphere, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
The President noted that Kazakhstan’s Metropolitan District largely contributes to the development of inter-ethnic and inter-faith dialogue and to the promotion of moral values.
 
The Head of State said that the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will take place in September. Its theme will be the role of religious leaders in a spiritual and social development of the mankind in the post-pandemic period. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the participation of Patriarch Kirill will give a new impetus to the global interreligious and inter-civilizational dialogue.
 
In turn, Metropolitan Alexander thanked the Head of State for the meeting and reiterated support to the course towards modernization and creative reforms for the benefit of Kazakhstan's people.
 
Head of State congratulates Kazakhstan’s diplomatic service on 30th jubilee

01.07.2022, 12:40 23141
Images | Akorda
An international conference themed 'The Republic of Kazakhstan in the Modern System of International Relations' kicked off in the city of Nur-Sultan on Friday to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Kazakhstan’s diplomatic service. Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi read out the letter of congratulations from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
 

Dear veterans and workers of the Republic of Kazakhstan diplomatic service! I cordially congratulate you on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic service in our country! We have reached this historical threshold with great success!

 
Kazakhstan has established diplomatic relations with 186 countries and is a member of more than 50 international organizations.
 
We have turned into an authoritative state that actively participates in the regional and global processes. Since the first days of our independence, you have been protecting the interests of our country at the international arena. In the current geopolitical instability, you make a great contribution to the strengthening of Kazakhstan’s positions around the globe and to the development of our cooperation with foreign countries.
 
The 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s diplomatic service coincides with a critical period when our people set to the creation of a New Kazakhstan.
 
In this view, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is shouldered with a great responsibility. The major goal of the diplomats is to further raise the status of Kazakhstan in the world, ensure external security and protect the rights and interests of our citizens abroad," the President's letter of congratulations reads.

Source: Kazinform
 
