Kazakh PM to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting

Today Kazakhstan and Belgium celebrate an important milestone in the history of bilateral cooperation – the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the press service of the MFA informs.

Over three decades, Kazakhstan-Belgium relations have steadily developed based on close political contacts, mutually beneficial economic cooperation and friendly ties between the peoples of our countries.

Open dialogue established at the highest level plays an important role in promoting bilateral and multilateral cooperation. During his official visit to Brussels in November 2021, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan considers Belgium an important political and economic partner in the European Union.

Inter-parliamentary cooperation is of particular importance for Kazakh-Belgian relations. There are friendship groups in the parliaments that promote active contacts between parliamentarians.

Robust Kazakh-Belgian political relations as well as diversified legal framework have created a favorable ground for the implementation of potential in trade, economic and investment spheres.

Belgium is one of Kazakhstan’s key trading partners among the European Union member states. In 2021, the trade turnover was 419.7 million US dollars. The gross inflow of direct investments from Belgium to Kazakhstan amounted to 1.069 billion US dollars last year and during 2005-2021 it reached 9.96 billion US dollars. There are around 70 enterprises working in Kazakhstan with the participation of Belgian companies.

Cultural and humanitarian cooperation is also successfully developing alongside political and economic relations. Many works of Kazakh writers translated to French and Dutch languages, including the oeuvre of the great Kazakh poet, writer and founder of Kazakh written literature Abay Kunanbayev, were introduced to Belgian readers. Theaters in Kazakhstan successfully stage plays based on the works of the famous Belgian playwright Maurice Maeterlinck.

Over 30 years of effective engagement, Kazakh-Belgian relations have become an example of successful and mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of the citizens of the two countries.