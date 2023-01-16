Kazakh PM to tour Almaty region
Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
Kazakh Parliament repels Law on Elbasy
In a time of deep political changes, when Kazakhstan moves towards democracy and pluralism, it is crucial to avoid any mechanisms which lead to the assumption of power by separate groups. That’s why a group of deputies of the Kazakh Majilis submitted this draft law given the extraordinary majority of the population," Majilis deputy Yerlan Sairov said.
Kazakh Ambassador presents letters of credence to Federal President of Austria
President Tokayev to participate in 'The Voice of Global South' virtual summit
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held Jan 13
In accordance with the subparagraph 2) of Paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan to convoke the joint session of the chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan on January 13, 2023 at 10 am Astana time in Astana," the decree reads.
Development of Kazakhstan’s economy - PM gives a number of instructions
To achieve a 4% growth in economy in the new year, we need to work coherently. Priority must be given to saturating domestic markets with home-produced goods. Sustainable economic growth will become a factor of further improvement of wellbeing and quality of people’s life. We need to further diversify economy and create permanent jobs. The ministries and regional akimats should more actively attract and accompany investments," said Smailov.
We need to attract at least $24.4 billion of foreign investments in the current year," the Prime Minister emphasized.
Kazakhstan names new Deputy Foreign Minister
